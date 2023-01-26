ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings

The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
UK judge orders soldier accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody

LONDON (Reuters) – A judge on Saturday adjourned legal proceedings against a serving soldier in the British army who is accused of terrorism and explosives-related offences and remanded the 21-year-old in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. London’s Metropolitan Police said on Friday they had charged Daniel Abed...
UK police charge man with terrorism after arrest at Leeds hospital

LONDON (Reuters) – British police on Thursday said a 27-year-old man has been charged with terrorism and other offences after he was found last week with a suspicious device in the grounds of a hospital in Leeds, in northern England. Mohammed Farooq from Leeds was charged with preparation of...

