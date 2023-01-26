Read full article on original website
Related
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Man, 32, fatally shot in Brooklyn; suspect at large
A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.
Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings
The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
104.1 WIKY
Two to be sentenced for roles in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol police officer
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two men will be sentenced on Friday for their roles in the pepper-spray assault of a U.S. Capitol police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, whose family are asking the judge to impose the harshest possible penalty on his attackers. Prosecutors...
104.1 WIKY
UK judge orders soldier accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody
LONDON (Reuters) – A judge on Saturday adjourned legal proceedings against a serving soldier in the British army who is accused of terrorism and explosives-related offences and remanded the 21-year-old in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. London’s Metropolitan Police said on Friday they had charged Daniel Abed...
104.1 WIKY
UK police charge man with terrorism after arrest at Leeds hospital
LONDON (Reuters) – British police on Thursday said a 27-year-old man has been charged with terrorism and other offences after he was found last week with a suspicious device in the grounds of a hospital in Leeds, in northern England. Mohammed Farooq from Leeds was charged with preparation of...
Comments / 0