Galion, OH

WHIZ

Benny the Bass Predicts an Early Spring at Buckeye Lake

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest has returned. Winterfest started bright and early this morning with Benny the Bass making his annual spring prediction. Benny was put in a tank with a minnow which he ate, meaning we will have an early spring.
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures

Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27

This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Butler Township

BUTLER TWP. — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Butler Township Saturday night, according to dispatchers. >>‘No idea how long’s been vacant;’ Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton. Fire engines were dispatched to the 2600 block of Blueflag Street at approximately 10:22 p.m. It...
BUTLER, OH
Galion Inquirer

Crawford SWCD board members reorganize and schedule 2023 meetings

The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has reorganized for 2023. Adam Spiegel is the Chairperson; Larry Leonhardt is Vice-Chairperson; Eric Hanes is Secretary; David Paynter is Treasurer; and Ben Stuckey is the Fiscal Agent. Board meetings are scheduled for the second Tuesday of the month at...
BUCYRUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Galion Inquirer

Economic Committee analyzes goals, projects for the year

The City of Galion’s Economic Development and Airport Committee met on Jan. 17 for the first time in 2023. Gathering in the Uptowne Municipal Building, Council Members Thomas Fellner, Melissa Frank and Mike Richart analyzed various economic goals and potential projects for the year. Looking back to pre-COVID-19 concepts,...
GALION, OH
cleveland19.com

1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership

MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
MARYSVILLE, OH
10TV

'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says

HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH

