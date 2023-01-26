Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Benny the Bass Predicts an Early Spring at Buckeye Lake
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest has returned. Winterfest started bright and early this morning with Benny the Bass making his annual spring prediction. Benny was put in a tank with a minnow which he ate, meaning we will have an early spring.
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Butler Township
BUTLER TWP. — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Butler Township Saturday night, according to dispatchers. >>‘No idea how long’s been vacant;’ Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton. Fire engines were dispatched to the 2600 block of Blueflag Street at approximately 10:22 p.m. It...
Galion Inquirer
Crawford SWCD board members reorganize and schedule 2023 meetings
The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has reorganized for 2023. Adam Spiegel is the Chairperson; Larry Leonhardt is Vice-Chairperson; Eric Hanes is Secretary; David Paynter is Treasurer; and Ben Stuckey is the Fiscal Agent. Board meetings are scheduled for the second Tuesday of the month at...
unioncountydailydigital.com
City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
I-TEAM: ‘It’s definitely frustrating;’ More pay issues reported at local Honda plant
MARYSVILLE — Workers say it is a swing and a miss by Honda of America in attempts to make sure their paychecks are correct. An News Center 7 I-Team Investigation told you two weeks ago that Honda’s switch to a payroll processing firm led to hundreds workers being hundreds of dollars short on their paystub.
Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
Galion Inquirer
Economic Committee analyzes goals, projects for the year
The City of Galion’s Economic Development and Airport Committee met on Jan. 17 for the first time in 2023. Gathering in the Uptowne Municipal Building, Council Members Thomas Fellner, Melissa Frank and Mike Richart analyzed various economic goals and potential projects for the year. Looking back to pre-COVID-19 concepts,...
cleveland19.com
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says
HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
Ohio contractor allowed employees to work with damaged equipment after worker died
MONROEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio company was hit with multiple citations after a 33-year-old Columbus man died on the job due to faulty equipment on July 26, 2022, according to OSHA investigators. The same day of the fatality, Underground Utilities Inc. of Monroeville is accused of exposing crews to trenching hazards at a Sandusky […]
cleveland19.com
Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
