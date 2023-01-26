Left winged provider is all it is ! High priced so I dropped it a few years ago like I did Comcast !
Att owns direct tv. its more there fault. i dropped them.
NewsMax has a viership of overc4 million viewers. It is the 4th largest conservative TV station in the United States. NewsMax is lying about viership at only 136,000?? At&T tried to ban FOX News when it couldn't ban Tucker Carlson they got advertisers to stop supporting FOX which many did, but FOX wouldn't fall in there trap. Tucker has a viership of close to 5 million, more than NewsMax together. This is nothing but a CANCEL CULTURE INTERFERENCE!! THEY WANT TO CANCEL FREE SPEECH¡!!
Related
Why Newsmax Was Dropped by DirecTV
Trump Loses Access to Millions of Viewers Ahead of First Campaign Rally
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop ‘All Association’ With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: ‘Big Blow to the Republican Party’
CNN’s primetime ratings sink as network mulls adding comedian to lineup
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
A restaurant kicked out a Fox News analyst for ‘troubling’ conversation. Were they right?
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Tucker Carlson Asks: ‘Why Are We Not Sending an Armed Force North’ to Liberate Canada? (Video)
Hallie Jackson booted from MSNBC lineup as part of shakeup, layoffs at left-leaning network
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
Megyn Kelly knocks CNN considering comedian as prime-time host: ‘It’s not going to go very well’
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Cecilia Vega Jumps to CBS News’ ‘60 Minutes’ From ABC News
Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia
Former Defense Int. Dir. Admits He Knew Much of the Hunter Biden Story Was Real but Declared it Disinformation Anyway
Russian State TV Guest Says Donald Trump Won't Have the Power To Stop War
Conservatives Beg Elon Musk to Buy DirectTV After Newsmax Dropped
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 49