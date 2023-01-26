ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Womack
3d ago

Left winged provider is all it is ! High priced so I dropped it a few years ago like I did Comcast !

Reply(3)
14
Yankeegurl82
3d ago

Att owns direct tv. its more there fault. i dropped them.

Reply
16
Deborah Martin
2d ago

NewsMax has a viership of overc4 million viewers. It is the 4th largest conservative TV station in the United States. NewsMax is lying about viership at only 136,000?? At&T tried to ban FOX News when it couldn't ban Tucker Carlson they got advertisers to stop supporting FOX which many did, but FOX wouldn't fall in there trap. Tucker has a viership of close to 5 million, more than NewsMax together. This is nothing but a CANCEL CULTURE INTERFERENCE!! THEY WANT TO CANCEL FREE SPEECH¡!!

Reply(2)
4
