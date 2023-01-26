Catalyst Pet, the highest performing sustainable litter engineered from upcycled softwood, is donating more than 1,200 bags of litter to its rescue partners across the country, which equates to approximately six tons. The donation is the result from the brand’s Buy a Bag Give a Bag program, in which Catalyst Pet pledged to customers they would donate a second bag to one of their rescue partners for every bag of litter purchased on the Catalyst Pet website or on Amazon over a two-week period this past December.

2 DAYS AGO