ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital with “what are believed to be” life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting Saturday in downtown Anchorage. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 3:15 a.m. in a parking lot on West Third Avenue...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating homicide in Fireweed neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead with trauma to the upper body after police responded to a report of shots fired on Eureka Street off West Fireweed Lane shortly before midnight Wednesday night. According to police, the victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Man killed in late-night Midtown Anchorage homicide

Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in Midtown. According to an APD statement, police received a report of shots fired at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday from the 2300 block of Eureka Street, off West Fireweed Lane near C Street. Officers found a man dead, with “trauma to the upper body.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating Downtown shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a downtown shooting just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived to the scene at West Seventh Avenue, near I Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper and lower body. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Jyzyk Sharpe sentenced for 2014 death of 1-year-old child

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Jyzyk Sharpe, the man accused of killing 1-year-old Ezekial Dockery, was sentenced Friday by a Superior Court judge in Palmer. The sentence comes after eight years of court delays and setbacks, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s given me some closure, more than I...
PALMER, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage Grand Jury indicts Fagundes on attempted murder of police officer

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging 32-year old Joseph Fagundes with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree misconduct involving weapons, one count of third-degree misconduct involving weapons and one count of third-degree assault for shooting at an APD Sergeant on Jan. 14, 2023.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YAHOO!

18-year-old who officials say threatened a shooting at West High School arrested

Jan. 25—An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he threatened a shooting at West Anchorage High School, officials said. Gabriel Schooler, 18, a West High student, was jailed on charges of second-degree terroristic threats, according to police. There was no indication that weapons were brought onto school grounds, according to police.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Sullivan Arena residents raise safety concerns following stabbing incident

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a heartbreaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena when a man was stabbed outside the facility and is reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries. According to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to an assault with weapons call...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are apologizing to a Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal after she was taken out of her home by troopers. Col. James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said he has personally apologized to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp after troopers took her in for a mental health evaluation without her consent last Wednesday evening while the incident was livestreamed on her Facebook page.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Former Health Department Director Joe Gerace accused of civil fraud

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former Health Department Director Joe Gerace has been accused of civil fraud. The complaint alleges that Gerace was paid $94,783.69 over 203 days by the State Active Duty service for a higher rate of compensation than he was entitled to for duty with the Alaska State Defense Force (ASDF).
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp

It was a heart breaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena. Anchorage Police Department responded to an assault with weapons call around 1 PM on Tuesday. The report comes after 240 local businesses and organizations were surveyed over past performance, expected performance, and identifying issues within the city in order of importance.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Accusations of illegal acts, a fraud charge, more questions from Anchorage Assembly about former health director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Assembly say a Bronson administration report doesn’t provide enough details about the hiring of former Health Department Director Joe Gerace. “What report? Yeah, that’s what I thought,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said Wednesday morning. The Assembly went into...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass heightened by weak layers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center is warning people against visiting higher elevations in the Turnagain Pass region over the weekend due to avalanche danger. Andrew Schauer, the lead forecaster at the CNFAIC, said there’s still considerable avalanche danger at higher elevations, even though the...
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy