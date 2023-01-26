Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Officers responding to shots fired in downtown Anchorage find 1 dead, 1 seriously injured, police say
Jan. 28—One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after an apparent shooting in downtown Anchorage early Saturday morning that police are investigating as a homicide. Police said they responded at 3:19 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired in a large parking lot on West Third Avenue...
YAHOO!
23-year-old man found dead after Anchorage police respond to reports of gunfire
Jan. 27—Update, 11:40 a.m. Friday: Anchorage police identified 23-year-old Elijah Anderson as the man found dead Wednesday. No additional information was available. Anchorage patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire near Midtown late Wednesday found a man dead. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Eureka Street around...
alaskasnewssource.com
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital with “what are believed to be” life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting Saturday in downtown Anchorage. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 3:15 a.m. in a parking lot on West Third Avenue...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating homicide in Fireweed neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead with trauma to the upper body after police responded to a report of shots fired on Eureka Street off West Fireweed Lane shortly before midnight Wednesday night. According to police, the victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin...
alaskapublic.org
Man killed in late-night Midtown Anchorage homicide
Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in Midtown. According to an APD statement, police received a report of shots fired at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday from the 2300 block of Eureka Street, off West Fireweed Lane near C Street. Officers found a man dead, with “trauma to the upper body.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating Downtown shooting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a downtown shooting just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived to the scene at West Seventh Avenue, near I Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper and lower body. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
alaskasnewssource.com
Jyzyk Sharpe sentenced for 2014 death of 1-year-old child
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Jyzyk Sharpe, the man accused of killing 1-year-old Ezekial Dockery, was sentenced Friday by a Superior Court judge in Palmer. The sentence comes after eight years of court delays and setbacks, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s given me some closure, more than I...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Grand Jury indicts Fagundes on attempted murder of police officer
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging 32-year old Joseph Fagundes with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree misconduct involving weapons, one count of third-degree misconduct involving weapons and one count of third-degree assault for shooting at an APD Sergeant on Jan. 14, 2023.
YAHOO!
18-year-old who officials say threatened a shooting at West High School arrested
Jan. 25—An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he threatened a shooting at West Anchorage High School, officials said. Gabriel Schooler, 18, a West High student, was jailed on charges of second-degree terroristic threats, according to police. There was no indication that weapons were brought onto school grounds, according to police.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sullivan Arena residents raise safety concerns following stabbing incident
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a heartbreaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena when a man was stabbed outside the facility and is reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries. According to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to an assault with weapons call...
alaskasnewssource.com
White supremacist ‘1488′ prison gang members sentenced to life in prison
alaskasnewssource.com
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are apologizing to a Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal after she was taken out of her home by troopers. Col. James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said he has personally apologized to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp after troopers took her in for a mental health evaluation without her consent last Wednesday evening while the incident was livestreamed on her Facebook page.
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Health Department Director Joe Gerace accused of civil fraud
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former Health Department Director Joe Gerace has been accused of civil fraud. The complaint alleges that Gerace was paid $94,783.69 over 203 days by the State Active Duty service for a higher rate of compensation than he was entitled to for duty with the Alaska State Defense Force (ASDF).
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp
alaskasnewssource.com
Accusations of illegal acts, a fraud charge, more questions from Anchorage Assembly about former health director
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Assembly say a Bronson administration report doesn’t provide enough details about the hiring of former Health Department Director Joe Gerace. “What report? Yeah, that’s what I thought,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said Wednesday morning. The Assembly went into...
F is for free speech, unless you’re a bar in Anchorage, in which case trolls will try to destroy you
F Street Station, a popular watering hole in downtown Anchorage, is being dragged through the proverbial mud by radical leftists on social media this week, after the bar management posted a clever and brutally honest comment on the company’s well-known comment chalkboard:. “We now live in a world where...
Alaskan Man Risks His Own Safety to Save a Drowning Moose
He didn't hesitate to do what is right.
kdll.org
Forest Service conducts slash burning in Cooper Landing and Hope
The U.S. Forest Service has started burning slash in Cooper Landing, part of a project to mitigate the fire risk of fallen trees and reduce beetle kill in the area this winter and spring. Chugach National Forest fire management staff will conduct burns on forest land near the Quartz Creek,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass heightened by weak layers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center is warning people against visiting higher elevations in the Turnagain Pass region over the weekend due to avalanche danger. Andrew Schauer, the lead forecaster at the CNFAIC, said there’s still considerable avalanche danger at higher elevations, even though the...
alaskapublic.org
Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia
The state of Alaska wants more than $60,000 back from Anchorage’s disgraced former health director, saying he fraudulently claimed a higher military rank than he actually had when he joined the Alaska State Defense Force. Former Anchorage Health Director Joe Gerace has been charged with one civil count of...
