Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Restaurant Week, wine dinners, James Beard noms, and more
From national recognition from the James Beard Foundation to celebrations of local brews, this week is an exciting one for the Baltimore restaurant community. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Openings and announcements. Ovenbird Bakery’s new Lexington Market location soft opened this week. The bakery, which gained fame...
tourcounsel.com
Harborplace Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
Harborplace Mall maynot have a very wide commercial offer compared to other shopping centers on the list. However, on this site you can find what you need to go shopping, eat something delicious and spend a pleasant afternoon. Featured Shopping Stores: H&M, Neighborhoods, Crystal Cove. Restaurants: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.,...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
"Salt Box Lady" to make appearance on GMA3
Baltimore is making national news for its unique salt boxes. Baltimore’s Salt Box Lady Juliet Ames is best known for decorating salt boxes across the city.
whatsupmag.com
Real Deal Mexican Cuisine at Senor Chile Café
Fredy Salmoran came to the United States from Mexico with big dreams and through hard work and enterprise, he made those ambitions come true. He arrived at age 17 in 1999 and started working as a dishwasher right way. Salmoran ended up working various jobs in the kitchen until he became a chef at Giolitti Deli in Annapolis.
tourcounsel.com
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Boys and Girls Club of Metro Baltimore receives $20M donation from Baltimore Ravens, Bisciotti foundation
The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donating $20 million to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore to create the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club. The Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club will be created in conjunction with LEVEL82, a non-profit...
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland
Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
baltimoresnap.com
The Oregon Grille Grand Re-Opening Party
The new-and-improved Oregon Grille was filled to the brim with excited patrons – eager to be among the first to check out the classic Hunt Valley eatery after it was closed for 10 months of renovation work. Atlas Restaurant Group partners Alex Smith and Eric Smith – along with interior designer Patrick Sutton – happily played host, as guests explored the restaurant’s rooms and enjoyed a little food and drink.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of a new apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
arlnow.com
Four local restaurants named to Washingtonian’s top 100 restaurant list
(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Four Arlington eateries were included in Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list this year. Cafe Colline, CHIKO, Ruthie’s All-Day, and SER all received a coveted spot on the list, which was published by the regional magazine for the first time since February 2020. That year, only two Arlington restaurants made the list.
Nottingham MD
Three BCPS juniors from Parkville, Towson selected as candidates for Student Member of the Board of Education
TOWSON, MD—Three BCPS juniors have emerged as the final candidates for student member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the 2023-2024 school year. Nathan Harris of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. The trio were selected following application reviews and January 25 interviews with...
southbmore.com
Orioles Players to Guest Bartend at Checkerspot Brewery Next Saturday
As part of the Baltimore Orioles’ ‘Birdland Caravan,’ some Orioles players will be guest bartending at Checkerspot Brewing Company on Saturday, February 4th. Well welcome to the Orioles Happy Hour at Checkerspot!. Saturday, February 4th from 4-6pm your very own Orioles players will pour YOU a Checkerspot...
Columbia fire singes paper-shredding facility
BALTIMORE -- A raging fire damaged a paper-shredding facility in Columbia, Maryland, on Thursday, according to Howard County fire officials.Firefighters fought flames in the 6700 block of Oak Hall Lane, fire officials said.The fire started around 8:39 p.m., according to authorities.Crews at the fire site had begun overhaul efforts at the facility before 9 p.m., fire officials said.A shredder was involved in the fire, but officials could not say whether that was where the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to authorities.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
blocbyblocknews.com
A Renovated Upton Mansion in West Baltimore Will House The AFRO American Newspaper’s Archive Collection
A new home is on the horizon for the archives of the AFRO American Newspaper—the longest-running, Black family-owned newspaper in the nation, Jasmine Vaughn-Hall reports for the Baltimore Banner. AFRO Charities, the organization tasked with caring for the archives, is raising money to renovate the Upton Mansion in West Baltimore to house and display the collection and to serve as the newspaper’s headquarters.
Comments / 0