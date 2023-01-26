Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper ISD announces resignation of Board President Drew Wilborn following arrest
Prosper ISD School Board President Drew Wilborn has resigned effective immediately from his spot on the board, PISD announced Thursday evening. The update comes after Wilborn was arrested on Jan. 25 by the Dallas Police Department on a charge of indecency with a child.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn how the Lewisville Public Library staff is working to bring in more patrons in 2023
The Lewisville Public Library staff has been working for several years to make the library a welcoming space with resources for everyone, planning more events, setting goals, and providing more services than ever in 2023. Read on to find out how library staff are encouraging more residents to use the facility this year.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Fire Captain completes Managing Officer Program through National Fire Academy
One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city. During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office investigating Forney-area shooting incident
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Forney-area shooting incident on Thursday. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com there are no reported injuries and that damage from the gunfire is property related and involves at least one vehicle. Investigators had taped off...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD to host Parent University event in effort to raise engagement
Allen ISD’s Parent University aims to engage with more of its parents as it steps into 2023. Since 2019, the district has invited parents to monthly sessions where speakers address hot topics students face.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
starlocalmedia.com
What will Frisco look like by the year 2040? City leaders focus on the future at annual strategy session
It was a question posed to the city’s leaders from a meeting room at the newly-opened University of North Texas at Frisco campus on a Thursday afternoon.
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
starlocalmedia.com
Organization gears up to host 2023 McKinney Black History Month events
After an inaugural run last year, the McKinney Black History Month Committee is gearing up to host another full month of events highlighting and celebrating Black lives and voices. “We created last year’s group of events and had a really positive response,” said Dr. Geré Feltus, McKinney City Council member...
KTEN.com
Whitewright man killed in three-vehicle crash
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A Whitewright man died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 121 in Fannin County. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper K. Sanmann said 57-year-old Jonathan Davenport was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle south of Randolph when he slowed down on Highway 121 to make a left-hand turn on County Road 4642.
Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas for public intoxication, officials say
DALLAS, TX. — Former University of Georgia’s star quarterback and player who led the team to back-to-back national championships was arrested in Texas for public intoxication. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities say they...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Mesquite gathers businesses along Gus Thomasson Corridor to discuss revitalization
The city of Mesquite hosted its first Gus Thomasson Corridor business meet and greet Thursday morning. The event was led by City of Mesquite Economic Development Manager Lexie Woodward. A total of 30 people, including eight area businesses, city departments, Mesquite ISD, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Dallas College attended the event. Woodward said the event aimed to provide area businesses with more connections and resources as the city continues its efforts to improve the area.
starlocalmedia.com
Possible hotel announcement coming to Celina soon and more top takeaways from 2023 state of the city
About 10 years ago, Celina kicked off its first State of the City event. “I think 10 years ago when we did the first one, we were trying to figure out, ‘What do we talk about and the what-ifs,’” Celina Mayor Sean Terry said. “ I think it’s cool now, fast forward to 10 years later, what have we done and kind of where we’re going from there.”
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco schedules Universal park 'meet and greet' events for Jan. 31
The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park...
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
