starlocalmedia.com
Celina News Roundup: CISD names third elementary school and more updates
During its Monday, Jan. 23 board meeting, Celina ISD trustees approved the naming of Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary School. The school, which will be CISD's third elementary, sits on the farmland where the Martin family lived between 1916-1984. Nearby Jerry and Linda Moore Middle School also sits on the same area of land.
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Considers Hosting Pride Fest
Princeton Independent School District (ISD) has decided to review its facility use policy after concerns were raised over a request from a local LGBTQ group to use school property for an event. In a special meeting of the Princeton ISD board on January 19, board members heard from residents, some...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board
Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
starlocalmedia.com
Learn how the Lewisville Public Library staff is working to bring in more patrons in 2023
The Lewisville Public Library staff has been working for several years to make the library a welcoming space with resources for everyone, planning more events, setting goals, and providing more services than ever in 2023. Read on to find out how library staff are encouraging more residents to use the facility this year.
North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Fire Captain completes Managing Officer Program through National Fire Academy
One Celina firefighter is finding a new way to support first responders in a growing city. During a Tuesday, Jan. 10 city council meeting, Celina Fire Capt. Justin Beamis got a standing ovation — he had recently graduated from the Managing Officer Program through the National Fire Academy. He is one of 132 fire officers from Texas who have the certification, and he was one of 125 selected out of 500 applicants from across the country.
starlocalmedia.com
A coach's daughter and national team member, Fullerton primed for success on the pitch
The prospect of playing significant minutes at the varsity level can be daunting, and sure enough that's what Allen's Melania Fullerton was faced with to begin the 2021 season when she was just a sophomore. But it's nothing the Lady Eagles' now-senior star midfielder hadn't seen before.
starlocalmedia.com
Organization gears up to host 2023 McKinney Black History Month events
After an inaugural run last year, the McKinney Black History Month Committee is gearing up to host another full month of events highlighting and celebrating Black lives and voices. “We created last year’s group of events and had a really positive response,” said Dr. Geré Feltus, McKinney City Council member...
Shorthorn
EMT certification course offered for spring semester
UTA is offering an EMT certification class for the spring 2023 semester. The class is not limited to UTA students, as faculty and members of the community can also sign up. It is not considered a UTA course so it will not affect a student’s GPA, nor will the cost be covered by scholarships or other tuition assistance. The deadline for registration is Jan. 29.
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper senior Adam Due named Star Local Media All-Area Football Team Defensive Player of the Year
It’s hard to stand out on a defense that is as perennially strong as Prosper’s. Between eight consecutive playoff appearances and trips to at least the regional finals each of the past four seasons, one of the constants in the Eagles’ play has been their defense, and this past year was no different.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw earns Star Local Media All-Area Team Offensive Player of the Year
This season brought in big change for the Coppell Cowboys, especially at the top. Former Wichita Falls head coach Antonio Wiley was hired last February to take over as Coppell head coach for Mike DeWitt, who finished with the most number of wins in program history (54). But one thing...
Affidavit: Arrest of Prosper ISD board president stems from incident at church
According to an arrest affidavit, Drew Wilborn, 43, allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
Lewisville ISD adds anonymous reporting system
The Lewisville ISD community now has access to STOPit, an anonymous reporting system that allows people to submit at concerns at anytime, the district announced this week. The district hopes students will use STOPit to safely report illegal activities taking place on school property, says a LISD news release. For the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, STOPit will operate concurrently with all campus cell phone tip lines. The cell phone tip lines will be discontinued at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper ISD announces resignation of Board President Drew Wilborn following arrest
Prosper ISD School Board President Drew Wilborn has resigned effective immediately from his spot on the board, PISD announced Thursday evening. The update comes after Wilborn was arrested on Jan. 25 by the Dallas Police Department on a charge of indecency with a child.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Mesquite gathers businesses along Gus Thomasson Corridor to discuss revitalization
The city of Mesquite hosted its first Gus Thomasson Corridor business meet and greet Thursday morning. The event was led by City of Mesquite Economic Development Manager Lexie Woodward. A total of 30 people, including eight area businesses, city departments, Mesquite ISD, the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Dallas College attended the event. Woodward said the event aimed to provide area businesses with more connections and resources as the city continues its efforts to improve the area.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco schedules Universal park 'meet and greet' events for Jan. 31
The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park...
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper's Brandon Schmidt named Coach of the Year on SLM All-Area Football Team
In June 2021, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper tweeted a question pondering the state’s most underrated high school football coach. And although the responses were vast, spanning all areas of the state, one of the names most frequently mentioned was Schmidt.
