California State

Looper

Star Trek's Karl Urban Honored DeForest Kelley Despite Being Free To Make Bones His Own

Lengthy, trailblazing space exploration missions require medical officers who are as gruff and tough as the extreme environments they face – and the strange ailments they'll have to treat. One of the best examples of such combative space medics is Dr. Leonard. H. "Bones" McCoy, one of the key officers aboard U.S.S. Enterprise. DeForest Kelley's catchphrase-spewing character is a core part of the show's allure as the passionate yin to first officer Spock's cool, calculated yang.
Gizmodo

Cowboy Bebop Creator Shinichiro Watanabe Has Thoughts on the Live-Action Version

Shinichiro Watanabe is responsible for making the coolest anime of all time—so cool, in fact, it’s been regularly airing on Adult Swim for the last two decades, and is still being watched. It’s a testament to how great Cowboy Bebop is that it still enraptures audiences all these years later—something Netflix’s live-action adaptation decidedly did not achieve. And Watanabe was definitely not enraptured by it either.
Gizmodo

Open Channel: What TV Cancellation Still Stings in Your Heart?

Earlier in the week, the news broke that the DC shows Titans and Doom Patrol were simultaneously canceled in the middle of their respective fourth seasons. The two shows were the final holdouts from the DC Universe app that later jumped ship over to HBO Max, and come as the 2010 era of live-action DC Comics shows are gradually winding down before new DC Films co-head James Gunn introduces a new slate of shows and films that’ll be more interconnected.
Popculture

'The Last of Us' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO

After breaking ratings records with its premiere episode and scoring the network's largest Episode 1 to Episode 2 viewership gain, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for Season 2. Seemingly as fast as the Cordyceps zombie fungus can spread, HBO on Friday greenlit a second season of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring post-apocalyptic drama, based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The renewal came just two episodes into the show's debut run.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup

Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ star fires back at claims she’s a bad actress by hinting at a surprise MCU return

With the MCU heading into Phase Five, the franchise is now at the point where it’s treating the fans to all kinds of returning characters we never thought we’d see again, including everyone from Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to Corey Stoll’s Yellowjacket. And yet we’re still waiting on the crew from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to make a comeback in the post-Marvel Television era of the franchise. Rumors have swirled for years, however, that Quake star Chloe Bennet may show up at some point.
wegotthiscovered.com

All 63 MCU heroes most likely to appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

With the literally endless potential it has as the final chapter in the sprawling, reality-crossing Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is fully expected to be by far the grandest and most epic of the already rather grand and epic Avengers movies. In order to defeat an entire dynasty of variants of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will likely need to conscript more allies than ever to their cause.
Gizmodo

The Last of Us' Second Season May Be a Two-Parter

To no one’s surprise, HBO has already renewed its TV adaptation of The Last of Us for season two after just two episodes under its belt. While the TV show has brought much of the original 2013 game’s story to life thus far, it’s also knowingly taking some fairly substantial divergences or additions to make the universe feel more lived in and keep fans of the game on their toes.
ComicBook

TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
wegotthiscovered.com

The soggy supernatural terror that marked the last hurrah for a short-lived craze passes the nostalgia test

Horror has always tended to be a genre that latches onto the hottest trends and runs them into the ground, and while the 1990s were largely defined by the slew of subpar self-aware slashers that emerged in the aftermath of Wes Craven’s game-changing Scream, the decade was rounded out by House on Haunted Hill bringing a close to another short-lived craze.
Gizmodo

Timeless Actor Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

Annie Wersching recently passed away at the age of 45. Per her friends and family, and confirmed by Deadline, the Star Trek and Timeless actor was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” wrote her husband Stephen...

