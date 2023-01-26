Read full article on original website
Firefighters Work To Extinguish Factory Fire
Authorities are working to extinguish a fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. There are no reports of...
No Injuries In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard has been extinguished with no injuries Saturday night. Hopkinsville firefighters say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished...
Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.
EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
No injuries reported in industrial fire
For the second time in a week, the Hopkinsville Fire Department was called to Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Saturday night for a fire in a hot wax pit. Officials say a total of three stations responded to the report of fire that came out about 8:30 p.m. and they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Friday Night Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason, of Hopkinsville, was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin. Martin was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
Injured Hopkinsville Firefighters Name Released
Authorities have released the name of a firefighter that was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system.
Hopkinsville Firefighter Suffers Burns Battling Thursday Factory Fire
A firefighter was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system. A firefighter suffered first and second-degree...
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
Man arrested for DUI following head-on injury wreck
Drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in an accident Friday night near West Seventh Street and Dawson Springs Road in Hopkinsville that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail. The collision report from HPD says 64-year old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was attempting to make a...
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
One dead, two injured after shooting at Dodge's in Clarksville
One person is dead and two people are injured after an early morning shooting in Clarksville Saturday. The shooting took place outside Dodge's in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.
2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
Injuries reported in head-on Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police said multiple people were injured Friday night in a head-on collision in Clarksville. Officers responded to the crash at Wilma Rudolph Road near Applebee’s at about 10:20 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. As of Friday night, the status of those injured in the crash was unknown. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway was opened back up.
Man Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest. The man that was stabbed was treated and transported to a...
Crews called to fatal crash in Ohio County
Crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Ohio County, Kentucky. Officials with the Fordsville Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Thursday that crews had responded to the scene of a fatal wreck. Few details were initially released in the incident, such as a precise location, how...
Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 13 new firefighters
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 13 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
