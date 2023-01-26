ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

We the People are done with Biden!!
3d ago

So if men came in with no sleeves it would be tacky but treat women the exact same and they lose their minds. I guess treating them equal only applies when it’s convenient.

Teresa Williams
3d ago

there has to be dress code. just reword it to say men and women are to wear sleeves.....

Sherry Basinger
3d ago

Men are wear sleeves, why not women? It’s appropriate!

showmeprogress.com

That sums it up

It’s been a busy few weeks, so I figured I should compile a list of things that Missouri’s Republican supermajority has done this session to fight inflation and lower costs for Missouri families:. Yep.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Drag Queen Protest At State Capitol Was In Response To Gender Affirming Bills

Drag Queens in full makeup and their advocates rallied in Jefferson City on Tuesday to protest against bills that would affect transgender kids. They assembled to protest bills coming out of the Missouri legislature that would ban so called “gender affirming’ treatments for trans kids as well as restrict who could and could not play on boys and girls’ athletic teams.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
St. Louis American

Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis

The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Those looking for help with rent or city utilities now have a deadline to apply. The State Assistance for Housing Relief or “SAFHR” announced the decision to close applications by Jan. 31. The remaining funds will be given out to those in need until it runs out. The program was created to The post Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
comomag.com

The Big Boom has arrived in COMO

Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...
Columbia Missourian

Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21

Medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older can start selling it Feb. 6. The “vast majority” of medical marijuana facilities in Missouri, up to 97%, have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventory, said Lisa Cox, communications director with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong

Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri man asks governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month

(Missourinet) – A Missouri man has asked the governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month. Leonard Taylor is scheduled to be put to death on February 7 for the 2004 killings of his girlfriend and her three kids in Jennings. Taylor has submitted a clemency application to Governor Mike Parson’s Office. Parson’s spokesperson says the governor will review the facts and circumstances of the case and announce his decision when the review is complete.
JENNINGS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee

(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE

