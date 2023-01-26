ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend Is All Smiles While Holding New Baby Girl Esti — And Chrissy Teigen Adorably Replies!

By Jaclyn Roth
 3 days ago
John Legend was all smiles as he held onto his new baby girl, Esti , who was born earlier this month , in a new photo — and his wife, Chrissy Teigen , couldn't help but gush over their bond.

"Our new love. ❤️," the "All of Me" crooner, 44, captioned a photo of himself wearing a white sweater while holding onto the tot.

PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN BEGS FOR BABY NO. 3 TO 'PLEASE DROP' AS DUE DATE SLOWLY CREEPS UP

Of course, the model, 37, loved seeing the two together.

"eeeee I love her," she wrote in the comments section.

People also pointed out how much the baby looks like Legend already. "Literally it’s been five minutes and already she looks just like you dude 💙," one person said, while another added, "Your twin."

A third person gushed, "How cuteeeeeeee!!!!"

As OK! previously reported, the cookbook author — who shares Luna and Miles with the singer — showed the first photo of Esti via social media.

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," the mama-of-three wrote on January 19.

Previously, the Grammy winner announced his family expanded during a concert. "What a blessed day," he said at the time.

In August 2022, the duo shared they were expecting another tot after their son, Jack , passed away due to a life-saving abortion.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she explained in a social media post at the time, referring to the IVF process.

PREGNANT CHRISSY TEIGEN, JOHN LEGEND & KIDS COLOR COORDINATE FOR CHRISTMAS PHOTOS

Now, it seems like the brunette beauty is in a good place, despite her body going through the motions.

" omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special," Teigen captioned a photo of herself wearing a dress with some stains on it.

