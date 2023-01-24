ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CALX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.91, changing hands as low as $52.36 per share. Calix Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ILCG

In trading on Friday, shares of the ILCG ETF (Symbol: ILCG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.57, changing hands as high as $52.91 per share. ILCG shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
EGP Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5), with the stock changing hands as low as $165.88 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Airbnb Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ABNB

In trading on Friday, shares of Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.79, changing hands as high as $111.18 per share. Airbnb Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV

Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%. Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US...
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday

It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
Why Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Grid Dynamics (GDYN), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E

Bargain hunting or chasing stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is among the widely-used investing strategies. Investors believe that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock.The logic is simple — a stock’s current market price does not justify its higher earnings and therefore leaves room for upside.
Insider Bets Paying Off At TBBK As New 52-Week High Reached

In trading on Friday, shares of The Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBBK) touched a new 52-week high of $32.75/share. That's a 97.41% rise, or $16.16 per share from the 52-week low of $16.59 set back on 06/17/2022. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased TBBK stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Can nVent (NVT) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?

Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering nVent Electric (NVT), which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of electrical connection and...
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week

Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Incyte (INCY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Will Old Dominion (ODFL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. DR REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD (ADR) (RDY) is a mid-cap growth stock in...
ESLOY vs. RMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical - Products stocks are likely familiar with EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (ESLOY) and ResMed (RMD). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. Cuts Stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA)

Fintel reports that Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.10MM shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA). This represents 2.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.30MM shares and 5.26% of...

