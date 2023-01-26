Read full article on original website
Related
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Dutch firm: US, allies near deal to limit chip tech to China
U.S., Dutch and Japanese officials are close to an agreement to limit China’s access to technology used to make computer chips, a Dutch semiconductor supply company confirmed Sunday. ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment based in Veldhoven, Netherlands, said it was possible an agreement had already been...
Comments / 0