Marquette women’s basketball hasn’t won three straight games this season since they clipped Texas and Gonzaga in the first two rounds of the Battle 4 Atlantis to start out the year 5-0. They’re just 8-7 since then, but the Golden Eagles come into Sunday afternoon’s Big East clash with two straight wins at their back. It’s the first time this season that Marquette has won two straight Big East games, and now they try for a three game winning streak in the league for the first time this season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO