What Tom Brady will do in the 2023 offseason is quite up in the air but longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski seems to think going to the Raiders is unlikely. In what could be a highly frenetic 2023 NFL offseason in terms of quarterback movement, Tom Brady is one of the wild cards. Set to be 46 years old next season, no one knows yet — not even the quarterback — if he plans to retire or, if that’s not the case, where he’ll try to end up in free agency.

1 DAY AGO