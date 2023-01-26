Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Bengals vs. Chiefs
Joe Burrow could become public enemy No. 1 in Kansas City this weekend if he were to lead the Cincinnati Bengals into Arrowhead for the second straight postseason and knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, it appears there wasn’t always a conflicting relationship between the two. In...
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
sportszion.com
Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes hits back vehemently to Bengals CB Mike Hilton’s “Burrowhead” taunt
The Chiefs will take on the Bengals on Sunday to decide the champions of the AFC. The match is like a rematch of last year’s event as the two teams face off again in the same tournament stage. Patrick Mahomes and his troops failed to stop the Bengals from hunting them down.
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Gets Dressed For Her Chiefs This Weekend
It's only Friday, but Gracie Hunt is already getting ready for her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to take on the Bengals this Sunday... Had a request to wear more clothes in this week’s Red Friday post…was also asked to show you our new @Chiefs x @TruKolorsBrand by @killatrav collab…so here you go! Get yours while supplies last! Let’s go Chiefs!
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an suffer an injury early on in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was stripped by Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick when the rookie dropped back to throw on San Francisco’s first drive of the game. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but the... The post Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Saints reporter reveals reason why Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton got messy
A Saints beat reporter has confirmed the details behind a cryptic Tweet hinting at why the Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton has gotten so muddied up. The New Orleans Saints holding Sean Payton’s coaching rights has created a lot of interest in where the former coach ends up, if anywhere, as a head coach next. The Saints need to sign off his rights for him to take another head coaching gig, and he’s a sought-after enough name that he will likely command a few draft picks for New Orleans, who desperately need them.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: QB’s timeline just got a lot clearer
Jimmy Garoppolo may potentially return for the San Francisco 49ers in time for the Super Bowl. Should the San Francisco 49ers win the NFC, there is a chance that Jimmy Garoppolo could dress for the Super Bowl. Despite losing two starting quarterbacks to injury this season, the 49ers have been...
Chicago Bears Draft: This double trade-down scenario is perfect
Is it April yet? The 2023 NFL Draft is one of the most highly-anticipated drafts in history for the Chicago Bears, and we could see a ton of movement prior to Chicago actually making a selection. With what we already know, we understand there could be a Battle Royale for...
NFL Quarterback Dak Prescott Was Raised by Dallas Cowboys Loving Parents
We don't think anyone has had a more chaotic week than Dak Prescott. Not only did the Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently fall short in the NFL playoffs, but the entire world just learned he and his girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, are no longer together. However, the two-time Pro Bowler seems to be handling the loss and breakup pretty well since several reports claim he's now dating 20-year-old LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch.
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury
On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury. Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Goes Viral For Hilarious X-Ray of Chiefs QB’s Ankle
Kansas City Chiefs fans held their breath last week while star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to leave the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury. It’s clear now that Mahomes is going to play after participating in practice this week. With that being...
Rob Gronkowski reveals likelihood of Tom Brady joining Raiders
What Tom Brady will do in the 2023 offseason is quite up in the air but longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski seems to think going to the Raiders is unlikely. In what could be a highly frenetic 2023 NFL offseason in terms of quarterback movement, Tom Brady is one of the wild cards. Set to be 46 years old next season, no one knows yet — not even the quarterback — if he plans to retire or, if that’s not the case, where he’ll try to end up in free agency.
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles, 49ers will have Hall of Fame honorary captains for NFC Championship
The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will have a Hall of Famer from each side to partake in the coin toss at the NFC Championship Game. A trip to Glendale, Arizona, and Super Bowl LVII is on the line in the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"
A star National Football League player is going on the defensive following many people speaking out about his antics during Saturday’s NFL playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.
ESPN Analyst Has Message For Bengals Fans Talking Trash
ESPN's Ryan Clark has a warning for the good folks of Cincinnati heading into their AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Taking to Twitter Saturday, the former Steelers safety addressed all the trash talk when it comes to Kansas City and Arrowhead. Sharing: "The city of Cincinnati better chill ...
