Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tigerdroppings.com

Gracie Hunt Gets Dressed For Her Chiefs This Weekend

It's only Friday, but Gracie Hunt is already getting ready for her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to take on the Bengals this Sunday... Had a request to wear more clothes in this week’s Red Friday post…was also asked to show you our new @Chiefs x @TruKolorsBrand by @killatrav collab…so here you go! Get yours while supplies last! Let’s go Chiefs!
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an suffer an injury early on in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was stripped by Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick when the rookie dropped back to throw on San Francisco’s first drive of the game. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but the... The post Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Saints reporter reveals reason why Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton got messy

A Saints beat reporter has confirmed the details behind a cryptic Tweet hinting at why the Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton has gotten so muddied up. The New Orleans Saints holding Sean Payton’s coaching rights has created a lot of interest in where the former coach ends up, if anywhere, as a head coach next. The Saints need to sign off his rights for him to take another head coaching gig, and he’s a sought-after enough name that he will likely command a few draft picks for New Orleans, who desperately need them.
DENVER, CO
Distractify

NFL Quarterback Dak Prescott Was Raised by Dallas Cowboys Loving Parents

We don't think anyone has had a more chaotic week than Dak Prescott. Not only did the Dallas Cowboys quarterback recently fall short in the NFL playoffs, but the entire world just learned he and his girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, are no longer together. However, the two-time Pro Bowler seems to be handling the loss and breakup pretty well since several reports claim he's now dating 20-year-old LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Bengals Are Now Dealing With Concerning Injury

On Thursday, the Bengals added tight end Hayden Hurst to their injury report. He's dealing with a calf injury.   Hurst played a pivotal role in last Sunday's win over the Bills, hauling in five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.  The Bengals listed Hurst as a limited participant ...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Rob Gronkowski reveals likelihood of Tom Brady joining Raiders

What Tom Brady will do in the 2023 offseason is quite up in the air but longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski seems to think going to the Raiders is unlikely. In what could be a highly frenetic 2023 NFL offseason in terms of quarterback movement, Tom Brady is one of the wild cards. Set to be 46 years old next season, no one knows yet — not even the quarterback — if he plans to retire or, if that’s not the case, where he’ll try to end up in free agency.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Message For Bengals Fans Talking Trash

ESPN's Ryan Clark has a warning for the good folks of Cincinnati heading into their AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Taking to Twitter Saturday, the former Steelers safety addressed all the trash talk when it comes to Kansas City and Arrowhead. Sharing: "The city of Cincinnati better chill ...
CINCINNATI, OH
