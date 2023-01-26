Read full article on original website
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Did Tyre Nichols Have a Criminal Record? What We Know
What happened between Tyre Nichols and the now five charged Memphis Police officers has sparked questions regarding the background of the victim.
Tyre Nichols Death: What We Know as Five Police Officers Fired
Tyre Nichols died in hospital days after being detained by police in a traffic stop.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Here's how family and officials who have seen the video of Tyre Nichols' arrest are responding to the footage
"Appalling." "Savage." "Inhumane."
14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas
A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
BBC
What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show
Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
The police killing of Tyre Nichols: The video America didn't want to have to watch
In the anxious hours before the Memphis Police Department released body camera footage showing the role five officers played in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a palpable sense of dread over what the footage would reveal gripped many Americans. Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, told the Washington Post that...
Why was Tyre Nichols stopped by Memphis police?
On Friday evening, Memphis officials released video footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being severely beaten during a traffic stop.The young man’s death has caused deep pain for the Nichols family, and has touched off a city-wide scandal.Five Memphis police officers involved in the stop were fired last week, and now face murder charges.Body-camera footage of the ordeal was released by the city at 7pm ET on Friday. The video showed officers dragging Nichols from his car and firing a taser weapon at him before he fled the...
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
Voices: Tyre Nichols’ death shows us the police are not always telling the whole truth
As the nation turns its attention to the death of Tyre Nichols, there’s something you need to know. In cases like these, police don’t always tell the full truth. Sometimes they seek to distract from it. Other times they flat-out lie.This is well known to victims of police violence, civil rights organisers, and those, like me, who spend their days covering policing. But it’s an important thing to remember after the Friday release of law enforcement video of Nichols’s 7 January arrest, perhaps the most explosive instance of police misconduct since George Floyd. Here’s what I’ve learned covering the...
Tyre Nichols Body Cam Footage To Be Released & 5 Officers Are Charged And Jailed For Murder
Five Memphis police officers were fired, charged and jailed in the course of one week in connection to Tyre Nichols' death. The 29-year-old was reportedly stopped for a traffic violation and was allegedly beaten by these cops on January 7. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some...
‘A failing of basic humanity’: How five police officers were charged with the ‘heinous’ murder of Tyre Nichols
A 29-year-old father died in hospital several days after he was taken into custody by police during a traffic stop. Now five officers at the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their posts and jailed on second-degree murder charges. Reverend Al Sharpton is set to give the eulogy at the funeral of Tyre Nichols on 1 February at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. The civil rights activist said in a statement “firing these officers for misconduct is not enough”. “Justice will only be served when all five are charged with killing Tyre Nichols for the simple act of driving while...
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time
A responding officer testified about Alex Murdaugh's behavior at the crime scene Alex Murdaugh reportedly wiped away tears in a South Carolina courtroom yesterday when footage from a responding officer's body camera showing his slain wife and son was shown during his murder trial on Thursday. However, that responding officer testified that Murdaugh didn't cry at the crime scene at the time. The officer said Murdaugh didn't seem upset and there were no "visible tears," CNN reports. At the time of the 2021 murders, Murdaugh also claimed...
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis police beat her son 'to a pulp'
Tyre Nichols's mother has described the horrendous physical state her son was in as he died in hospital.RowVaughn Wells told CNN that her 29-year-old was "beaten to a pulp" during the emotional interview. "His head was swollen like a watermelon," she said while listing off his visible injuries, adding they "beat the crap out of him."Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Bodycam footage of the arrest where Mr Nichols sustained his injuries will be released on Friday, 27 January. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Five Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsFive Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsCarol Vorderman makes damning speech about Rishi Sunak on ITV's This Morning
More protests today after release of video depicting the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
Protesters across the US were holding marches and rallies on Saturday, one day after the release of video showing the horrific police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
