The Boilermakers and the Spartans will meet again for the second time this season as they look to start the second half of the B1G season with a W. Purdue, who is a program best 20-1. looks to maintain a two game lead in the conference race by getting to 10-1 (Rutgers 6-3/Northwestern 5-3). Purdue is led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey and supported by potentially the best freshman backcourt in the country in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Michigan State is looking for a statement win and to get within two games of the Boilers if they can defeat the Boilers at Mackey Arena. The Spartans, currently 6-4,need a resume building win to push them up the seed line. They are led by a trio of double digit scores in Tyson Walker, Joey Hauser, and AJ Hoggard but the return of Malik Hall may be what the Spartans need to get back into the conference race over the last 10 games.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO