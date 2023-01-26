Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini win over the Wisconsin Badgers
Illinois basketball has been playing well lately, and that momentum continued Saturday against Wisconsin. The Illini were coming off an impressive home win over Ohio State on Tuesday. Traveling to Madison is a whole different animal, though. Wisconsin is always tough on the road, but Illinois took the challenge and came away with another huge win.
hammerandrails.com
Matchups to Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan State
The Boilermakers and the Spartans will meet again for the second time this season as they look to start the second half of the B1G season with a W. Purdue, who is a program best 20-1. looks to maintain a two game lead in the conference race by getting to 10-1 (Rutgers 6-3/Northwestern 5-3). Purdue is led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey and supported by potentially the best freshman backcourt in the country in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Michigan State is looking for a statement win and to get within two games of the Boilers if they can defeat the Boilers at Mackey Arena. The Spartans, currently 6-4,need a resume building win to push them up the seed line. They are led by a trio of double digit scores in Tyson Walker, Joey Hauser, and AJ Hoggard but the return of Malik Hall may be what the Spartans need to get back into the conference race over the last 10 games.
hammerandrails.com
Women’s Basketball: Purdue At Ohio State Preview and How To Watch
Purdue (14-6, 5-5) at No. 2/5 Ohio State (19-2 ,8-2) Purdue Women’s Basketball hopes to extend their win streak to 3 today over #2 Ohio State at Value City Arena. The Boilers are coming off an upset win over #22 Illinois where the Boilers defense completely shut down the Illini outside shooting and rebounding efforts. Purdue has now held its last two opponents to under 33% shooting; The Boilermakers are 10-1 this season when holding an opponent to 40% shooting or worse.
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't won a contest against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Wisconsin and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Jayden Epps disrupts Buckeyes defense, enters Illinois’ starting lineup
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After their loss to Indiana, the Illinois men’s basketball team had a change in the starting lineup in their last game against Ohio State, putting Jayden Epps in the starting point guard role instead of Sencire Harris. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said starting Jayden throws a wrench in other team’s defenses. […]
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 75 Michigan 70 | Game Wrap
Despite Michigan trying to make things interesting in the waning minutes, Purdue escaped the Crisler Center following a game the Boilermakers controlled relatively early on. Matt Painter’s team tied it up at 20 around the 11-minute mark, took the lead at 31-28 with 7:22 left in the first half, and never looked back. Michigan hit a few improbable shots in the final minute to cut down what was a nine-point lead with 45 seconds remaining to a one-possession game with seven seconds left.
Ball State transfer John Paddock joins Illini QB room looking for 'an opportunity to compete'
CHAMPAIGN — John Paddock didn’t enter the transfer portal looking for a guarantee or a promise. He wanted a chance at the highest level. The rest will take care of itself. Paddock could have returned to Ball State after starting 12 games at quarterback for the Cardinals last season. Instead, after five years with the program he chose out of high school, he hit the transfer portal. This wasn’t a case of looking for the next stop to guarantee a starting spot at a position where starting jobs at the Division-I level are as good as gold. He wanted to push himself and test himself in a power-five conference. Paddock found a home at Illinois, a Big Ten program where his family has a rich football lineage.
hammerandrails.com
In 15 / 20 years, the next Purdue player to be hired as our coach is...
Let me start by saying that I think Painter (even before this year's incredible run) should be Purdue's coach for the next 15+ years. In a conversation with another Purdue alumni joking about his 1 year old playing for Purdue in 19 years, it made me wonder. Painter graduated from...
Reaction: Illini hire Charlie Bullen as OLBs coach
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner reacts to Illinois football's hire of longtime NFL assistant Charlie Bullen as outside linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Coaching Staff - Graham Harrell
* Note: If you’re looking for in-depth biographies of the new coaching staff, click here. Purdue’s official site does a great job, no need for me to rehash what they’ve already done. This is an analysis article, not an information article. Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell. *Note: I’ve...
25newsnow.com
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it. The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause […]
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Comments / 0