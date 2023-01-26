ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

Matchups to Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan State

The Boilermakers and the Spartans will meet again for the second time this season as they look to start the second half of the B1G season with a W. Purdue, who is a program best 20-1. looks to maintain a two game lead in the conference race by getting to 10-1 (Rutgers 6-3/Northwestern 5-3). Purdue is led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey and supported by potentially the best freshman backcourt in the country in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Michigan State is looking for a statement win and to get within two games of the Boilers if they can defeat the Boilers at Mackey Arena. The Spartans, currently 6-4,need a resume building win to push them up the seed line. They are led by a trio of double digit scores in Tyson Walker, Joey Hauser, and AJ Hoggard but the return of Malik Hall may be what the Spartans need to get back into the conference race over the last 10 games.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Women’s Basketball: Purdue At Ohio State Preview and How To Watch

Purdue (14-6, 5-5) at No. 2/5 Ohio State (19-2 ,8-2) Purdue Women’s Basketball hopes to extend their win streak to 3 today over #2 Ohio State at Value City Arena. The Boilers are coming off an upset win over #22 Illinois where the Boilers defense completely shut down the Illini outside shooting and rebounding efforts. Purdue has now held its last two opponents to under 33% shooting; The Boilermakers are 10-1 this season when holding an opponent to 40% shooting or worse.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Jayden Epps disrupts Buckeyes defense, enters Illinois’ starting lineup

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After their loss to Indiana, the Illinois men’s basketball team had a change in the starting lineup in their last game against Ohio State, putting Jayden Epps in the starting point guard role instead of Sencire Harris. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said starting Jayden throws a wrench in other team’s defenses. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hammerandrails.com

Purdue 75 Michigan 70 | Game Wrap

Despite Michigan trying to make things interesting in the waning minutes, Purdue escaped the Crisler Center following a game the Boilermakers controlled relatively early on. Matt Painter’s team tied it up at 20 around the 11-minute mark, took the lead at 31-28 with 7:22 left in the first half, and never looked back. Michigan hit a few improbable shots in the final minute to cut down what was a nine-point lead with 45 seconds remaining to a one-possession game with seven seconds left.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Ball State transfer John Paddock joins Illini QB room looking for 'an opportunity to compete'

CHAMPAIGN — John Paddock didn’t enter the transfer portal looking for a guarantee or a promise. He wanted a chance at the highest level. The rest will take care of itself. Paddock could have returned to Ball State after starting 12 games at quarterback for the Cardinals last season. Instead, after five years with the program he chose out of high school, he hit the transfer portal. This wasn’t a case of looking for the next stop to guarantee a starting spot at a position where starting jobs at the Division-I level are as good as gold. He wanted to push himself and test himself in a power-five conference. Paddock found a home at Illinois, a Big Ten program where his family has a rich football lineage.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: Coaching Staff - Graham Harrell

* Note: If you’re looking for in-depth biographies of the new coaching staff, click here. Purdue’s official site does a great job, no need for me to rehash what they’ve already done. This is an analysis article, not an information article. Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell. *Note: I’ve...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
25newsnow.com

Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition

BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
ARGENTA, IL
WCIA

Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
BEMENT, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy