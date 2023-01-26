ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wedding Gets the Most Buffalo Late Night Catering Ever

Wedding season is typically from May until September, with October being another popular month for weddings in Western New York. Winter weddings are becoming popular lately and there are plenty of awesome indoor venues to hold your special day here in Buffalo. I was married last summer and did a...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

How much are Billy Joel tickets at Niagara Falls? Where to buy the cheapest ticket

Billy Joel is heading to Niagara Falls, Canada, to perform at the grand opening of the new OLG stage at Fallsview Casino on February 25. The press release said, “Billy Joel has been entertaining crowds with his music and incredible on-stage presence since 1972. His hits include ‘Big Shot,’ ‘Piano Man’ and ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,’ to name just a few – and he has performed at the world’s most prestigious venues, including a 10-show residency at Mohegan Sun Arena. The award-winning venue, located at Mohegan’s flagship property in Uncasville, Connecticut, played host to Joel’s first-ever residency that drew more than 100,000 people to witness the living legend first-hand.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
wnypapers.com

The Buffalo History Museum begins 'Blizzard of 2022' collecting initiative

The Buffalo History Museum has begun collecting photos, videos, objects and audio testimonials from the “Blizzard of 2022.” All media and artifacts collected from the community will be preserved in the museum’s archives at One Museum Court. This new collection will be available for research and reference, and may be used for future projects, exhibits and programs at the museum.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House

One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k

BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo.  The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
malta

travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus

Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Made-to-Order Signature Dishes to Try at A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen

This local fresh pasta kitchen is bringing a fresh spin on an already-successful concept to the Buffalo food scene. A’mano Pasta offers fast, made-to-order pasta dishes. Their emphasis on fresh pasta paired with a fast-casual concept is what makes them unique compared to other pasta places in the area.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy