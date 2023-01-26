Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Wedding Gets the Most Buffalo Late Night Catering Ever
Wedding season is typically from May until September, with October being another popular month for weddings in Western New York. Winter weddings are becoming popular lately and there are plenty of awesome indoor venues to hold your special day here in Buffalo. I was married last summer and did a...
How much are Billy Joel tickets at Niagara Falls? Where to buy the cheapest ticket
Billy Joel is heading to Niagara Falls, Canada, to perform at the grand opening of the new OLG stage at Fallsview Casino on February 25. The press release said, “Billy Joel has been entertaining crowds with his music and incredible on-stage presence since 1972. His hits include ‘Big Shot,’ ‘Piano Man’ and ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,’ to name just a few – and he has performed at the world’s most prestigious venues, including a 10-show residency at Mohegan Sun Arena. The award-winning venue, located at Mohegan’s flagship property in Uncasville, Connecticut, played host to Joel’s first-ever residency that drew more than 100,000 people to witness the living legend first-hand.”
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Country 106.5 WYRK
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
One of the most popular places to get chicken wings in Western New York announces they will be closing for a week.
It’s Shocking How Long Buffalo Has Gone Without Sun
If you feel like it's been awhile since we've seen the sun here in Buffalo, you're right. It's actually a little shocking how little we've seen it. The weather in Buffalo is incredible. I can say that and mean it...when we're talking about summer. It's perfect here in the summertime.
What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project
Plans for the sports and entertainment complex are "moving forward" but with numerous changes, including its location.
wnypapers.com
The Buffalo History Museum begins 'Blizzard of 2022' collecting initiative
The Buffalo History Museum has begun collecting photos, videos, objects and audio testimonials from the “Blizzard of 2022.” All media and artifacts collected from the community will be preserved in the museum’s archives at One Museum Court. This new collection will be available for research and reference, and may be used for future projects, exhibits and programs at the museum.
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY,...
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House
One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
wutv29.com
North Tonawanda residents embrace 'typical' snow day after '22 blizzard
NORTH TONAWANDA -- The snow is falling across western New York tonight. It’s been a mostly calm January, giving many a break from the snow after last month’s deadly blizzard and November’s lake effect snowstorm. “If we could just have a couple inches here and there, I’m...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k
BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family, friends and Buffalo leaders remember 5 young lives lost in New Year’s Eve house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Buffalo community are paying their respects for the Liggin’s family. The family lost five children between the ages of two and 10 in a house fire on Dartmouth avenue on New Years Eve. “It’s very sad, very somber, as anyone would expect. You know you see five coffins, […]
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus
Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
24 Words That Buffalo Transplants Absolutely BOTCH
If you are a Western New Yorker born and raised, you may not even realize how strong your Buffalo accent is. When you’re a Buffalo transplant, the accent is a bit more noticeable, and there’s a few words that tend to give it away. The Buffalo accent has...
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Made-to-Order Signature Dishes to Try at A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen
This local fresh pasta kitchen is bringing a fresh spin on an already-successful concept to the Buffalo food scene. A’mano Pasta offers fast, made-to-order pasta dishes. Their emphasis on fresh pasta paired with a fast-casual concept is what makes them unique compared to other pasta places in the area.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Comments / 0