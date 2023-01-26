ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse women’s basketball falls to Louisville Cardinals

The Syracuse Orange lost Sunday’s game against the Louisville Cardinals after strong third and fourth quarters. The final score is 79 - 67. Louisville was coming off a two-game losing streak and managed to hold a lead over Syracuse throughout most of the game. Dyaisha Fair led the Orange...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Men's basketball falls 85 - 70 to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG V.A. — Syracuse Men’s basketball fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday evening, with a final score of 85 - 70. Virginia tech was led by Grant Basile who had 25 points, and Hunter Cattoor who had 20 points. Cattor did not play the first time Syracuse and...
SYRACUSE, NY
nique.net

Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63

The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more

As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Toyota HS Athlete of the Week: Nottingham's Steyvon Jones

SYRACUSE — The Nottingham Boys Basketball team has been on a tear, winning its three most recent matchups. The Bulldogs Wednesday night win against Liverpool was in large part thanks to 28 points put up by junior Steyvon Jones. Congratulations to Jones on being named CNY Central's Toyota HS...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s Khalil Ahmad, director of high school recruiting, announces departure for Penn State

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football program is functioning as a revolving door this offseason. Another staffer has left the Orange: Khalil Ahmad, the director of high school recruiting. Ahmad announced his departure Friday via Twitter, and then shortly after shared he would be joining the staff at Penn State. He did not disclose what role he’ll be serving in.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Trevor Roe about to join dad, sister in Fayetteville-Manlius 1,000-point club

The last name Roe has been synonymous with Fayetteville-Manlius basketball greatness for decades. It began with Matt and has carried on with his children, Lexie and Trevor. Matt starred for F-M from 1983-86 and scored 1,127 points before going on to play in college for Syracuse and Maryland. Lexie followed in her father’s footsteps and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at F-M as well. She played from 2017-21 and finished her high school career with 1,203 points and is now a sophomore on the Niagara University women’s basketball team.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Relish the opportunity to visit the Wienermobile this weekend in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to Syracuse this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hotdog drives across the country, stopping at a new city every week. The Wienermobile will be set up at the 2023 B’Ville Big Chill in Mercer Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Walmart on Basile Rowe on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY

