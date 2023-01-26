Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse women’s basketball falls to Louisville Cardinals
The Syracuse Orange lost Sunday’s game against the Louisville Cardinals after strong third and fourth quarters. The final score is 79 - 67. Louisville was coming off a two-game losing streak and managed to hold a lead over Syracuse throughout most of the game. Dyaisha Fair led the Orange...
Maliq Brown gets first start of his Syracuse basketball career
Freshman forward Maliq Brown got the first start of his Syracuse career Saturday night in Blacksburg, Virginia. Brown, a native of Culpeper, Virginia, replaced Benny Williams in the Orange starting lineup. Syracuse tips off at 7:10 tonight against Virginia Tech. Brown came off the bench, but played 34 minutes, scored...
Cardinal Hayes star Elijah Moore commits to Syracuse
Less than two weeks after Ian Jackson, committed to the University of North Carolina, his teammate at Cardinal Hayes High School, Elijah Moore, got in on the fun. He’s heading to Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Men's basketball falls 85 - 70 to Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG V.A. — Syracuse Men’s basketball fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday evening, with a final score of 85 - 70. Virginia tech was led by Grant Basile who had 25 points, and Hunter Cattoor who had 20 points. Cattor did not play the first time Syracuse and...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse basketball picks up first 2024 commit in shooting guard Elijah Moore
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men's basketball may not have any commitments from the Class of 2023, but they're off to a good start with the Class of 2024. Saturday saw the Orange pick up their first commit in from that class in the Bronx-based shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore,...
Syracuse basketball storms the Cassell at Virginia Tech searching for Quad 1 win (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― There used to be a sign above the entrace to the court at Virginia Tech’s home arena in Blacksburg, Virginia.
nique.net
Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63
The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball’s next road game against the Virginia Tech Hokies takes place Saturday, January 28 (1/28/2023) at 7 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The game will air on ACC Network, and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more
As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
Director of High Schools Relations Khalil Ahmad Leaving Syracuse Football
Syracuse football is looking for a new Director of High School Relations as Khalil Ahmad announced he is leaving the Orange. Ahmad was hired prior to the 2021 season and has extensive connections in New Jersey. He aided Syracuse's efforts in the Garden State as well as increasing the number of ...
cnycentral.com
Toyota HS Athlete of the Week: Nottingham's Steyvon Jones
SYRACUSE — The Nottingham Boys Basketball team has been on a tear, winning its three most recent matchups. The Bulldogs Wednesday night win against Liverpool was in large part thanks to 28 points put up by junior Steyvon Jones. Congratulations to Jones on being named CNY Central's Toyota HS...
Syracuse’s Khalil Ahmad, director of high school recruiting, announces departure for Penn State
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football program is functioning as a revolving door this offseason. Another staffer has left the Orange: Khalil Ahmad, the director of high school recruiting. Ahmad announced his departure Friday via Twitter, and then shortly after shared he would be joining the staff at Penn State. He did not disclose what role he’ll be serving in.
New boys hockey state poll: 5 Section III teams remain in latest rankings
One Section III team remained in the top five in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles stayed at No. 4 in Division II. The Lakers, winners of their last five games, are coming off a 6-0 victory over New Hartford on Friday.
syracuse.com
Trevor Roe about to join dad, sister in Fayetteville-Manlius 1,000-point club
The last name Roe has been synonymous with Fayetteville-Manlius basketball greatness for decades. It began with Matt and has carried on with his children, Lexie and Trevor. Matt starred for F-M from 1983-86 and scored 1,127 points before going on to play in college for Syracuse and Maryland. Lexie followed in her father’s footsteps and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at F-M as well. She played from 2017-21 and finished her high school career with 1,203 points and is now a sophomore on the Niagara University women’s basketball team.
Syracuse hires Nunzio Campanile, former Rutgers assistant, to coach tight ends
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has officially added Nunzio Campanile to its staff as tight ends coach. The move was first reported early this week by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Campanile will take over ex-SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s position coach duties, leading a group that includes first team All-ACC selection Oronde Gadsden II.
Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball senior continues family tradition with 1,000-point feat (photos, video)
Trevor Roe comes from a family that’s rich in basketball tradition. His father Matt, and his sister Lexie, both reached the 1,000-point plateau with their respective Fayetteville-Manlius varsity basketball squads of the past.
We pick, you vote: Who are the best all-around players in Section III boys basketball? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Being a contributor to a basketball team means more than being able to put the ball in the hoop. Being able to rebound the ball, create for teammates, block shots and cause turnovers are all qualities that players must possess. Players that can stuff the stat...
High school roundup: Senior becomes 3rd Auburn girls basketball player in 6 years with 1,000 points
The Auburn varsity girls basketball squad has developed a handful of solid players to lead its program. Three of those players went on to score 1,000 points in their career. First it was Annie Giannone and then Steph Gero.
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
cnycentral.com
Relish the opportunity to visit the Wienermobile this weekend in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to Syracuse this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hotdog drives across the country, stopping at a new city every week. The Wienermobile will be set up at the 2023 B’Ville Big Chill in Mercer Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Walmart on Basile Rowe on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments / 0