Rolex 24, Hour 10: AXR Cadillac holding off MSR Acura

The 10th hour of the Rolex 24 At Daytona opened with Tom Blomqvist making an aggressive charge to the front in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura ARX-06, and ended with Colin Braun heading the same direction. “We’ve got a great car,” said Blomqvist. “You have got to manage so...
Countdown to the Rolex 24: GTP

Call it a renaissance. Call it a revolution. Call it a new dawn. Call it a golden age of sports car racing. However you want to frame it, there’s no question that the LMDh formula, convergence between IMSA, ACO and FIA, and parity with the Hypercar platform are an exciting new beginning.
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Rolex 24, Hour 22: Porsche out of GTP contention

Nick Tandy found his hard work to get the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 back within a lap of the Rolex 24 At Daytona leaders for naught as the car stopped on course. Tandy had to reset, but was passed by the leaders in the process, going back to two laps down. It happened again, then things got worse — a plume of smoke exited out of the back, then expanded in volume as the car gave a wiggle. The No. 6 is now completely out of contention with two hours left, Porsche stating that it was a gearbox issue. The final incident as the Porsche coasted brought out a full-course caution.
GTP 101: Cadillac V LMDh internal combustion engine

It’s the only non-turbo engine in IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class and it makes incredible sounds while generating a ton of power. Take a look at the motor behind the Cadillac V-LMDh which makes its racing debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Juncos Hollinger reveals new IndyCar livery

Juncos Hollinger Racing has unveiled a brand-new car livery and team identity for its 2023 NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT series entries. The squad has expanded its IndyCar program this year with a second Dallara-Chevrolet. Britain’s Callum Ilott remains with the team for a second year and will drive the No. 77, while Argentina’s Agustin Canapino will be his teammate in JHR’s No. 78 machine.
Rolex 24, Hour 21: FCY helps MSR Acura back to the lead

The first yellow in nearly six hours in the Rolex 24 At Daytona — for Anders Fjordbach crashing the No. 20 High Class Racing LMP2 in the Le Mans chicane — was certainly good news for Meyer Shank Racing, although Chip Ganassi Racing reacted faster, pulling in the No. 01 Cadillac just before the ninth full-course caution came out. The team serviced the No. 01 and replaced Scott Dixon with Sebastien Bourdais, getting the car back out in second as the full-course caution came out. The No. 60, which had its second oil flush of the race an hour earlier, took fuel only when the pits opened. The No. 02 pitted as well, Richard Westbrook going into the car, and the No. 01 topped off, so the top three runners are nose to tail with similar energy stores.
INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans

Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
Inside the SCCA - A new era in sports car racing

Episode 86 of Inside the SCCA is a keynote I moderated for the SCCA’s National Convention. On the eve of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA President John Doonan and SCCA VP Eric Prill join me to discuss the return of GTP, new U.S. involvement in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and how SCCA continues to be a critical part of professional motorsports.
Rolex 24, Hour 23: Cautions set up final-hour drama

A series of full-course cautions set up high drama for the finish of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The first, for the No. 64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin off course, came with 1h55m left in the race, bringing out a long yellow. The restart was short lived, although fraught with action in the GTD PRO battle between Ben Barnicoat (No. 14 Lexus), Antonio Garcia (No. 3 Corvette) and Maro Engel (No. 79 Mercedes-AMG).
Rolex 24, Hour 9: CGR Cadillac leads, but Blomqvist is on a charge

The ninth hour came to an end shortly after the end of the Rolex 24 At Daytona’s fifth full-course caution to replace a tire barrier that had been dislodged and was just off the racing surface. The caution lasted a bit over 20 minutes, allowing everyone who desired to pit. However a few cars were a bit off sequence, having pitted just before the caution came out and gained during the caution.
NASCAR stars sandwich sports car veterans on MPC Daytona podium

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton held off hard-charging sports car veteran Spencer Pumpelly by a slight 0.688s to earn the overall victory in Friday’s BMW M Endurance Challenge, the season-opening IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. Pumpelly, who co-drove with Jeroen Bleekemolen and...
MotorAuthority

Redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma likely revealed in patent drawings

Toyota is working on a redesign for its popular Tacoma workhorse, and the new mid-size pickup truck's look has likely been revealed in a series of patent drawings that recently surfaced. The patent drawings were published on Tuesday by Motor1, which claims to have sourced them from a public database...
INSIGHT: Daytona's '24 Hours of the mechanics'

With nine new racecars making up the GTP class, there’s been much speculation that reliability is going to play a major part in the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For Simon Pagenaud, the 2010 American Le Mans Series champion before he moved to IndyCars and also a Rolex 24 addition in the Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Acura ARX-06, it’s a return to proper endurance sports car racing, where taking care of the car is paramount.

