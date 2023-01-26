Read full article on original website
Rolex 24, Hour 10: AXR Cadillac holding off MSR Acura
The 10th hour of the Rolex 24 At Daytona opened with Tom Blomqvist making an aggressive charge to the front in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura ARX-06, and ended with Colin Braun heading the same direction. “We’ve got a great car,” said Blomqvist. “You have got to manage so...
Helio Castroneves first driver to win three Rolex 24s in row
Helio Castroneves and Acura on Sunday won the prestigious Rolex 24 endurance race for a third consecutive year.
Countdown to the Rolex 24: GTP
Call it a renaissance. Call it a revolution. Call it a new dawn. Call it a golden age of sports car racing. However you want to frame it, there’s no question that the LMDh formula, convergence between IMSA, ACO and FIA, and parity with the Hypercar platform are an exciting new beginning.
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Rolex 24, Hour 22: Porsche out of GTP contention
Nick Tandy found his hard work to get the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 back within a lap of the Rolex 24 At Daytona leaders for naught as the car stopped on course. Tandy had to reset, but was passed by the leaders in the process, going back to two laps down. It happened again, then things got worse — a plume of smoke exited out of the back, then expanded in volume as the car gave a wiggle. The No. 6 is now completely out of contention with two hours left, Porsche stating that it was a gearbox issue. The final incident as the Porsche coasted brought out a full-course caution.
Honda Makes a Major Move to Take On Tesla, Ford
Honda plans to start an electric vehicle division to compete with U.S. and Chinese EV makers.
GTP 101: Cadillac V LMDh internal combustion engine
It’s the only non-turbo engine in IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class and it makes incredible sounds while generating a ton of power. Take a look at the motor behind the Cadillac V-LMDh which makes its racing debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Juncos Hollinger reveals new IndyCar livery
Juncos Hollinger Racing has unveiled a brand-new car livery and team identity for its 2023 NTT IndyCar and Indy NXT series entries. The squad has expanded its IndyCar program this year with a second Dallara-Chevrolet. Britain’s Callum Ilott remains with the team for a second year and will drive the No. 77, while Argentina’s Agustin Canapino will be his teammate in JHR’s No. 78 machine.
Rolex 24, Hour 21: FCY helps MSR Acura back to the lead
The first yellow in nearly six hours in the Rolex 24 At Daytona — for Anders Fjordbach crashing the No. 20 High Class Racing LMP2 in the Le Mans chicane — was certainly good news for Meyer Shank Racing, although Chip Ganassi Racing reacted faster, pulling in the No. 01 Cadillac just before the ninth full-course caution came out. The team serviced the No. 01 and replaced Scott Dixon with Sebastien Bourdais, getting the car back out in second as the full-course caution came out. The No. 60, which had its second oil flush of the race an hour earlier, took fuel only when the pits opened. The No. 02 pitted as well, Richard Westbrook going into the car, and the No. 01 topped off, so the top three runners are nose to tail with similar energy stores.
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans
Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
‘So many drivers today have forgotten why they got into racing, but Kyle Busch hasn’t’ - Childress
The early union of Richard Childress and Kyle Busch is off to a good start as the NASCAR Cup Series champion owner and the two-time champion driver continue to get to know each other. Earlier this month, Busch participated in the Goodyear tire test at Circuit of The Americas. Busch...
Inside the SCCA - A new era in sports car racing
Episode 86 of Inside the SCCA is a keynote I moderated for the SCCA’s National Convention. On the eve of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA President John Doonan and SCCA VP Eric Prill join me to discuss the return of GTP, new U.S. involvement in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and how SCCA continues to be a critical part of professional motorsports.
Rolex 24, Hour 23: Cautions set up final-hour drama
A series of full-course cautions set up high drama for the finish of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The first, for the No. 64 TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin off course, came with 1h55m left in the race, bringing out a long yellow. The restart was short lived, although fraught with action in the GTD PRO battle between Ben Barnicoat (No. 14 Lexus), Antonio Garcia (No. 3 Corvette) and Maro Engel (No. 79 Mercedes-AMG).
Rolex 24, Hour 9: CGR Cadillac leads, but Blomqvist is on a charge
The ninth hour came to an end shortly after the end of the Rolex 24 At Daytona’s fifth full-course caution to replace a tire barrier that had been dislodged and was just off the racing surface. The caution lasted a bit over 20 minutes, allowing everyone who desired to pit. However a few cars were a bit off sequence, having pitted just before the caution came out and gained during the caution.
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR stars sandwich sports car veterans on MPC Daytona podium
NASCAR driver Harrison Burton held off hard-charging sports car veteran Spencer Pumpelly by a slight 0.688s to earn the overall victory in Friday’s BMW M Endurance Challenge, the season-opening IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. Pumpelly, who co-drove with Jeroen Bleekemolen and...
Redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma likely revealed in patent drawings
Toyota is working on a redesign for its popular Tacoma workhorse, and the new mid-size pickup truck's look has likely been revealed in a series of patent drawings that recently surfaced. The patent drawings were published on Tuesday by Motor1, which claims to have sourced them from a public database...
Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the most affordable model in the Toyota hybrid lineup. It also tops Consumer Reports’ reliability list. The post Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
INSIGHT: Daytona's '24 Hours of the mechanics'
With nine new racecars making up the GTP class, there’s been much speculation that reliability is going to play a major part in the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For Simon Pagenaud, the 2010 American Le Mans Series champion before he moved to IndyCars and also a Rolex 24 addition in the Meyer Shank Racing No. 60 Acura ARX-06, it’s a return to proper endurance sports car racing, where taking care of the car is paramount.
