Fundraiser for Sheboygan Children's Museum
After a pipe burst at the Sheboygan Children's Museum over the holidays, museum operators are doing everything they can to reopen. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the owners of 3 Sheeps Brewing in Sheboygan are doing what they can to help with that effort.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
How many inches of snow? Expect highest totals near Lake Michigan
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
seehafernews.com
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum Invites the Public to 3 Sheeps Brewing Taproom Takeover
The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum is reminding residents of their 3 Sheeps Taproom Takeover fundraiser today. The money from this event will go toward helping the museum complete its renovation after their pipes burst on Christmas Day. There will be plenty of beer for the adults and activities...
Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?
Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow
GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
seehafernews.com
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees
This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Impacts:...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
101 WIXX
Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Eagles to Host AED and CPR Training
The Manitowoc Eagles Club has announced that they will be holding an AED and CPR training session next month. The event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 823 Hamilton Street on Saturday, February 11th. The Manitowoc Fire Department will be on hand to teach people how to...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Falls in Hard Hitting Contest in Sheboygan
Both teams were throwing their bodies around last night in Sheboygan as the host team beat Manitowoc United 4-3. Sheboygan jumped out to a 2-0 lead 11 minutes into the first period, but a Derek Bailey shot found the back of the net with just 10 seconds left in the period to keep Manitowoc in it.
wearegreenbay.com
Two dogs saved after stove fire in Brown County, $20k in damages
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Brown County saved two dogs after responding to a structure fire on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 8:15 p.m., dispatch received a report of a passerby that heard the fire alarms going off inside the building in the Village of Allouez.
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church
Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
seehafernews.com
2023 Midwest Manure Summit to be Held in Green Bay Next Month
We now know where the 2023 Midwest Manure Summit will be held. The event hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dairy Program, and UW Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, will be held on February 28th from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay.
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
Driver dies in early Saturday morning crash in Door County
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a onevehicle accident on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove.
