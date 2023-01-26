ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fundraiser for Sheboygan Children's Museum

After a pipe burst at the Sheboygan Children's Museum over the holidays, museum operators are doing everything they can to reopen. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the owners of 3 Sheeps Brewing in Sheboygan are doing what they can to help with that effort.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
106.9 KROC

Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?

Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees

This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Impacts:...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
101 WIXX

Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Eagles to Host AED and CPR Training

The Manitowoc Eagles Club has announced that they will be holding an AED and CPR training session next month. The event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 823 Hamilton Street on Saturday, February 11th. The Manitowoc Fire Department will be on hand to teach people how to...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc United Falls in Hard Hitting Contest in Sheboygan

Both teams were throwing their bodies around last night in Sheboygan as the host team beat Manitowoc United 4-3. Sheboygan jumped out to a 2-0 lead 11 minutes into the first period, but a Derek Bailey shot found the back of the net with just 10 seconds left in the period to keep Manitowoc in it.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dogs saved after stove fire in Brown County, $20k in damages

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Brown County saved two dogs after responding to a structure fire on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 8:15 p.m., dispatch received a report of a passerby that heard the fire alarms going off inside the building in the Village of Allouez.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church

Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

2023 Midwest Manure Summit to be Held in Green Bay Next Month

We now know where the 2023 Midwest Manure Summit will be held. The event hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dairy Program, and UW Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, will be held on February 28th from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI

