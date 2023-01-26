(Fargo, ND) -- Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary sees big things in the future for the state of North Dakota. "I see more capital coming from outside North Dakota to North Dakota because I've noticed since we've made this announcement and it's only been 24 hours. I've had multiple calls from PE firms, venture firms saying what's going on here? What are you doing? It's a small community. We all know each other. We often co-invest in our deals, We co-mingle deals and they're asking me what is the story on North Dakota," said O'Leary.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO