NDDOT adding digital enhancements to road maps
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation is celebrating 100 years of the state road map. While widely considered a thing of the past, the state is modernizing their maps. Interactive QR codes have been added to road maps sold at various locations across the state in an effort to help motorists find "hidden gems".
Governor Walz proposes $3.3 billion plan to address infrastructure
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is announcing a 3.3-billion dollar plan to maintain and update aging infrastructure. In a proposed bonding package unveiled Thursday, Walz wants to spend almost 900-million dollars from the general fund and 1.5-billion dollars from a bonding bill. The plan includes 650-million dollars...
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
North Dakotans expenses keep climbing
(Bismarck, ND) -- The cost of living in North Dakota is rising. Inflation has caused prices of most everything households buy to go up. Meanwhile, the cost of rent has increased dramatically, but more people are looking to rent due to rising mortgage rates. While the Federal Reserve continues its...
1-27-23 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:04 - Steve Carney from Steve Carney Outdoors joins the show with some helpful tips for fishing in winter. 14:29 - Ag Director Bridgette Readel reports on the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation is offering a scholarship for students. For more info about this scholarship you can use this link here. Bridgette also talks about upcoming agriculture events happening which include: NCBA Cattle Con 23, and Agronomy On Ice.
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary focused on attracting "hundreds of millions more into North Dakota"
(Fargo, ND) -- Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary sees big things in the future for the state of North Dakota. "I see more capital coming from outside North Dakota to North Dakota because I've noticed since we've made this announcement and it's only been 24 hours. I've had multiple calls from PE firms, venture firms saying what's going on here? What are you doing? It's a small community. We all know each other. We often co-invest in our deals, We co-mingle deals and they're asking me what is the story on North Dakota," said O'Leary.
