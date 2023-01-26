ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Steve Cohen preparing Mets to make run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6VPK_0kS86fFe00

The Angels are no longer for sale, but that doesn’t mean Shohei Ohtani will sign a long-term deal to remain in Los Angeles beyond this season.

So, while owner Arte Moreno changing his mind on selling the team may mean that the two-way superstar doesn’t get traded this summer, one of the game’s biggest names could still be available in free agency this winter.

And the Mets are reportedly already preparing for that scenario.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino , Mets owner Steve Cohen has been “talking openly” with “upper level Mets people” about making a push for Ohtani this offseason. Martino notes that a trade is unlikely, as New York has made it known that they want to keep the farm stocked while contending in the here and now, but it can’t be ruled out if Ohtani becomes available before the trade deadline.

Ohtani won the 2021 American League MVP award after one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, and would have won a second straight MVP had Aaron Judge not hit an American League record 62 home runs.

If the Mets were able to make a massive splash for Ohtani, two of the game’s brightest stars would reside in the Big Apple.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson

Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Are the Yankees pulling a Bubba Crosby with Aaron Hicks?

Since the beginning of the offseason, the Yankees have had three main priorities. The first priority was re-signing Aaron Judge. While it took many turns throughout the process, ultimately Aaron Judge signed a nine-year deal and was named captain of the Yankees. From there, New York wanted to upgrade their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks 'believed to covet' reunion with former player via trade

The New York Knicks may be trying to reverse time a bit at this season’s trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Thursday that the Knicks, who are looking to trade Cam Reddish, are "believed to covet" Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock in a potential Reddish deal. Reddish will become a restricted free agent after the season, and Bullock has a non-guaranteed contract for 2023-24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule

A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy