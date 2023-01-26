Steve Cohen preparing Mets to make run at Shohei Ohtani next offseason: Report

The Angels are no longer for sale, but that doesn’t mean Shohei Ohtani will sign a long-term deal to remain in Los Angeles beyond this season.

So, while owner Arte Moreno changing his mind on selling the team may mean that the two-way superstar doesn’t get traded this summer, one of the game’s biggest names could still be available in free agency this winter.

And the Mets are reportedly already preparing for that scenario.

According to SNY’s Andy Martino , Mets owner Steve Cohen has been “talking openly” with “upper level Mets people” about making a push for Ohtani this offseason. Martino notes that a trade is unlikely, as New York has made it known that they want to keep the farm stocked while contending in the here and now, but it can’t be ruled out if Ohtani becomes available before the trade deadline.

Ohtani won the 2021 American League MVP award after one of the greatest seasons in MLB history, and would have won a second straight MVP had Aaron Judge not hit an American League record 62 home runs.

If the Mets were able to make a massive splash for Ohtani, two of the game’s brightest stars would reside in the Big Apple.

