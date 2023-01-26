Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Mich. man in prison pleads to hacking cell phone data, emptying bank accounts
A Michigan man in prison for unemployment fraud pleaded guilty in connection with using cell phone account information to empty bank accounts, the state Attorney General's office announced Wednesday. Johnny Richardson entered his plea Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court in front of Judge Paul Cusick, records show. He was...
UpNorthLive.com
Self-proclaimed 'sovereign citizen' sentenced for submitting fraudulent $1M check
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A self-described "sovereign citizen" has been sentenced for submitting a fraudulent $1 million check, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Damon Montgomery was sentenced on Wednesday to 337 days in jail with 337 days credit, plus fines and costs. Montgomery had pled guilty to three...
Morning Sun
Parole board reverses course on Floyd Jarvi release
The Michigan Parole Board has reversed its decision to parole Floyd Jarvi, after an appeal filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Judge L. Suzanne Geddis of the Livingston County Circuit Court had granted Nesell’s emergency stay of enforcement, until an appeal hearing could be conducted. Jarvi pleaded no...
Michigan to Automatically Expunge Some Criminal Records Under ‘Clean Slate’ Program
A new system that will automatically expunge Michigan residents’ criminal records based on certain criteria means that as many as 1 million people will have easier access to jobs, housing and education. Run by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the expungement process has historically been labor-intensive: Offenders submit an...
Detroit News
Nessel's office files formal appeal to keep Chatfield search warrants concealed
Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office urged a circuit court judge Thursday to keep search warrants related to an investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield suppressed and concealed from public inspection. Nessel's office filed on Thursday a formal appeal in Ingham County Circuit Court, asking the...
To The Point: State of the State and reaction
“To The Point" episode for the weekend of Jan. 28.
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
Experts say travel scams are on the rise
Experts say right now is one of the hottest times to book that summer vacation, and scammers know that.
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
Board reverses decision granting parole to man convicted of 1993 rape
The Michigan Parole Board has reversed a decision that granted parole to a man serving a 25-60 year sentence for the 1993 assault, rape, and kidnapping of a woman.
Detroit News
Finley: Room for consensus on guns
I recently came across a photograph of my grandpa lying in bed during his invalid years. Above his head was a shotgun hanging on pegs within easy reach. I'm sure it was loaded. As a kid, it was common to walk into the homes of friends and see a pistol...
wrif.com
Michigan Teens Fall for Scams More Than Their Grandparents
I’m always looking out for my parents when it comes to scams, because older people tend to fall for more gimmicks. I’ve saved them a few times, which feels good. I would look out for my grandparents, too, but they passed away when. I was very little. Anyway,...
fox2detroit.com
Pro poker player sentenced to probation for running illegal Michigan gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pro poker player received a year of probation for his role in running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of felony gambling operations violations last month stemming from an investigation into 906 Poker Social in Marquette.
UPMATTERS
Is it illegal to warm up your car in Michigan?
MICHIGAN (NEXSTAR) — With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?. It all depends on where you leave the vehicle running. Before the summer...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan
With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Oxford student, business owner and retiree respond to Whitmer State of the State
Legislators and local dignitaries typically account for the bulk of the attendees at a State of the State address. But the broad message and specific policy vision shared during this annual speech is intended to have the biggest impact on normal Michiganders. So we reached out to a few Michigan residents who...
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
The supremacy clause: Michigan Constitution below federal counterpart in legal hierarchy
Knowing some basics of the U.S. Constitution will aid in understanding the role the Michigan Constitution plays in our lives. In particular, it is important to know about the concept of enumerated versus plenary powers, as well as the federal supremacy clause. The federal Constitution was ratified in 1788 and...
