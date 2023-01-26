ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Morning Sun

Parole board reverses course on Floyd Jarvi release

The Michigan Parole Board has reversed its decision to parole Floyd Jarvi, after an appeal filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Judge L. Suzanne Geddis of the Livingston County Circuit Court had granted Nesell’s emergency stay of enforcement, until an appeal hearing could be conducted. Jarvi pleaded no...
Detroit News

Finley: Room for consensus on guns

I recently came across a photograph of my grandpa lying in bed during his invalid years. Above his head was a shotgun hanging on pegs within easy reach. I'm sure it was loaded. As a kid, it was common to walk into the homes of friends and see a pistol...
wrif.com

Michigan Teens Fall for Scams More Than Their Grandparents

I’m always looking out for my parents when it comes to scams, because older people tend to fall for more gimmicks. I’ve saved them a few times, which feels good. I would look out for my grandparents, too, but they passed away when. I was very little. Anyway,...
Is it illegal to warm up your car in Michigan?

MICHIGAN (NEXSTAR) — With cold weather hitting the country this week — especially in the Midwest — drivers may want to warm up their vehicles before they hit the roads. But is that legal?. It all depends on where you leave the vehicle running. Before the summer...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan

With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
