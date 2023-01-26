Read full article on original website
Governor Walz proposes $3.3 billion plan to address infrastructure
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is announcing a 3.3-billion dollar plan to maintain and update aging infrastructure. In a proposed bonding package unveiled Thursday, Walz wants to spend almost 900-million dollars from the general fund and 1.5-billion dollars from a bonding bill. The plan includes 650-million dollars...
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
Famers union opposes bill that allows corporate ownership of livestock operations in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Farmers Union is opposing a bill which would allow corporations to own and run livestock operations in the state. “Family farmers and ranchers are the future of North Dakota’s livestock sector. NDFU will continue to collaborate with legislators and other partners to help family farmers and ranchers access new opportunities,” said union President Mark Watne.
North Dakotans expenses keep climbing
(Bismarck, ND) -- The cost of living in North Dakota is rising. Inflation has caused prices of most everything households buy to go up. Meanwhile, the cost of rent has increased dramatically, but more people are looking to rent due to rising mortgage rates. While the Federal Reserve continues its...
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary focused on attracting "hundreds of millions more into North Dakota"
(Fargo, ND) -- Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary sees big things in the future for the state of North Dakota. "I see more capital coming from outside North Dakota to North Dakota because I've noticed since we've made this announcement and it's only been 24 hours. I've had multiple calls from PE firms, venture firms saying what's going on here? What are you doing? It's a small community. We all know each other. We often co-invest in our deals, We co-mingle deals and they're asking me what is the story on North Dakota," said O'Leary.
Settlement reached in wedding photography fraud case
(Bismarck, ND) -- The state Attorney General's Office is reporting a settlement has been reached in the case of Glasser Images. According to Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Jack Glasser and Jace Schacher have agreed to pay more than 800-thousand dollars in restitution to customers who never received promised wedding photos.
