ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Macy Gray brings R&B, Soul to Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It is getting closer! There are still tickets available to see Macy Gray in Cincinnati on Saturday, February 4! Gray is best known for the single “I Try” and “Beauty in the World,” which was actually featured on the comedy-drama show, “Ugly Betty”. The artist is bringing soul and R&B to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mathers Street in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ain’t no party like a Bengal Jim’s party

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fox 19 Now’s Tricia Macke reported live Saturday night from Bengal Jim’s ‘Before the Roar’ tailgate party, which sold out in three hours. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service

The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Megabus was expanding service into the Dayton market. For those who are not familiar with Megabus, here are some things to know:. Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 100 cities and college campuses.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

University of Cincinnati College of Law

If you are interested in experiential education that is designed to elevate social justice, then the University of Cincinnati College of Law is the right choice for you. Home to the Ohio Innocence Project, the Legal Access Clinic, the Indigent Defense Clinic, the Domestic Violence Clinic, the Urban Morgan Institute for Human Rights, the Jones Center for Race, Gender, and Social Justice, as well as the Entrepreneurship and Community Development Clinic, and the Patent and Trademark Clinic. Every law student at UC Law has the ability to gain deep experiential experience during the law school career in a field that promotes and supports social justice. Graduates of UC Law are ready to hit the ground running to be champions for change in their communities.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy