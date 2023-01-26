Read full article on original website
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
WMAZ
One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list
DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Metro Atlanta police officer’s ‘amazing’ deed praised by neighbor, department
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is receiving recognition for helping a neighbor during a time of need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Woodstock Police Department was tagged in a social media post where Officer B. Keane was identified for “going...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
fox5atlanta.com
Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run
ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
Redditors explode on ‘piece of s---’ Georgia Gov. Kemp for national guard deployment: 'Delete Atlanta PD'
Reddit users ripped into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the Atlanta Police Department when National Guard troops were activated following violent protests.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
tourcounsel.com
Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia
Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
