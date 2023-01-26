ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list

DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
DECATUR, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
Axios Atlanta

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run

ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Camp Creek Marketplace | Shopping mall in East Point, Georgia

Camp Creek Marketplace offers you the stores you need to get out of trouble. Since, you can locate the largest department stores in the country, varied food outlets, spaces to chat and much more. Featured Shopping Stores: Ross Dress for Less, Target, TJ Maxx, Lane Bryant, Marshall, Old Navy, Rue...
EAST POINT, GA

