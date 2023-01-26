ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

57-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by several vehicles on Fort Worth street

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A 57-year-old man who was walking on a street died after being hit by several vehicles on a Fort Worth street, police said.

Two drivers stopped after the accident, but Fort Worth police are searching for a white Chevrolet pickup truck that did not.

The pedestrian has been identified as Mark Deshun Walker, who died in the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to the accident just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wichita Street and Martin Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Walker had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles that were traveling northbound.

Two of the drivers were at the scene after the accident and they have cooperated with investigating officers.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
