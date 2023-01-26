One dead following brief police chase, rollover in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 59-year-old Wichita man is dead following a brief police pursuit that ended with a rollover crash in south Wichita. It happened at Osie and Washington around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Wichita Police Department tells KSN News that officers were investigating larcenies near Hydraulic and Wassall and began chasing a suspected car that was possibly involved.

“An officer spotted that vehicle in that area and witnessed it commit a traffic violation at Washington and Wassall,” said Officer Trevor Macy, WPD. “The officer followed the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Pawnee and Washington. The suspect immediately accelerated away from the officer going left of the centerline northbound on Washington.”

WPD said the officer initiated a pursuit but quickly called it off. The car continued north on Washington at a high rate of speed.

“Just north of Funston, the suspect vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle on the right. They sideswiped that other vehicle which caused the suspect vehicle to lose control and overturn, where it came to rest in the 1700 block of S. Washington,” Macy said.

Macy said the driver ran from the overturned vehicle but collapsed behind a truck. He was transported by EMS to the hospital, where he died.

WPD is waiting on the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The passenger in the overturned car, a 49-year-old man from Wichita, was seen by EMS but refused treatment. The Kansas Highway Patrol lists him as having received a “possible injury.”

The driver of the car that was sideswiped, a 67-year-old man from Oklahoma, was also listed as having received a “possible injury” by the KHP.

Police pursuit leads to rollover crash in the 1700 block of S Washington (KSN Photo)

The KHP is investigating the brief police pursuit and crash for “accountability” and “transparency.”

The KHP did report that this incident was listed as a police pursuit. We reached out to the KHP to clarify this information. The KHP now says that it should not be listed as a police pursuit, and they are working to correct the information.

WPD released body camera footage of the pursuit on Thursday afternoon:

The video above shows an officer turning on his lights and sirens after passing Pawnee and Washington. The officer called off the pursuit after about 15 seconds when the vehicle started driving at high speed.’

Read the department’s police chase policy here or below:

KSN News will update this story on-air and online as more information becomes available.

