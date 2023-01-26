Read full article on original website
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For people experiencing food insecurity or the unhoused, local food banks are a lifesaver. However, many locations in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food. Community Help in Park Slope, Inc., also known as CHiPS, has existed since 1971. It is described as a “community […]
‘New Yorkers deserve their fair share’: NYC offering free tax preparation services
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection are encouraging New Yorkers to file their taxes for free using NYC Free Tax Prep Services. Single-filling individuals who earned $56,000 or less in 2022, or families who earned $80,000 or...
amny.com
New York City VA nurses demand more nurse recruitment
A group of about 30 registered nurses rallied outside at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in Lower Manhattan on Thursday demanding more nursing staff, a dedicated nurse recruiter, and better pay. Alongside union reps from National Nurses United (NNU), they called on Timothy Graham, the new executive director,...
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
NYC Education Department Says The Admission Pilot Program Is Successful
Some public schools have made encouraging progress in promoting diversity, according to education authorities, despite the uproar over revisions to the admissions procedures for middle and high schools in New York City.
cssny.org
Assembly-Line “Justice”: Eviction Attempts Reach Record Highs in 2022
From 2020 to 2021, New York held off a sharp increase in evictions with rental assistance programs and an eviction moratorium. With the end of the moratorium in early 2022, eviction filings climbed sharply. It is not as if no one saw it coming. Jenny Laurie, Executive Director of Housing Court Answers, cautioned against the return to a “pre-pandemic assembly-line style of justice in Housing Court”.[1] Instead of heeding this warning, the NYS Unified Court System made the choice to speed up the assembly line in 2022. At the same time, the city failed to respond to growing resignations among legal service lawyers, and the state legislature failed to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel law. As a result, tens of thousands of tenants are now facing evictions without legal support they are legally entitled to.
Curbed
New Yorkers Never Came ‘Flooding Back.’ Why Did Rents Go Up So Much?
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. For a minute there, things looked grim for New York City landlords. The pandemic caused an exodus of such proportions that building owners were forced to cut rents to their lowest levels since the bad old days of 2011. But then a miracle happened. (Or at least one seemed to!) Not only did New York’s expats return; they came — in the eerily identical words of the real-estate industry and the credulous reporters who cover it — “flooding back.”
Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’
Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope. That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.” Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done. Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget. By contrast, former Mayor...
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NYC civil service: Time is running out to apply for these law enforcement exams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City opened several applications for civil service careers earlier this month — but time is running out for some law enforcement tests. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Those included law enforcement careers such as correction officer, deputy city sheriff, police communications technician, police officer and school safety agent.
City Hall to Launch $20 Million Biotech Hub at Brooklyn Navy Yard
Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce a $20 million boost for a new “innovation lab” at the Brooklyn Navy Yard that will focus on the biotech industry — with future plans to invest in a hub that would provide workforce training and space for more industry startups.The mayor will make the announcement Thursday during his State of the...
Government Technology
Opinion: Gov Must Address Surveillance Concern Pre-Deployment
(TNS) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell this week soothed privacy advocates by saying that the department was not currently looking to expand its use of powerful facial recognition technologies. Yet while it might be the case that the NYPD is not now eyeing these potent capabilities — or robot...
Adams asserts asylum seekers aren't included in NYC's Right to Shelter law
Mayor Eric Adams made comments on a radio morning show this week suggesting asylum seekers don’t fall under the city’s Right to Shelter law that mandates the city provide a bed to anyone seeking one.
Tax Day is not April 15 this year. Here’s the new deadline for filing.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Citizens across the United States will have an additional three days to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on its website. Tax Day, originally on April 15, will be extended to Tuesday, April 18, due to the weekend and observance of Emancipation...
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
NYU Professors Tell Their Students: Do Not Use ChatGPT
School's back in session and the hottest topic is ChatGPT. New York University professors are prohibiting the use of the AI tool in the “academic integrity” sections of their syllabuses, and many students were given an explicit warning from professors on the first day of class not to use the bot to cheat on assignments.
