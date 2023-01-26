Read full article on original website
WFAA
Aledo football coaching icon Tim Buchanan is calling it a career
ALEDO, Texas — One of the most decorated high school football coaches in Texas is calling it a career. Aledo's Tim Buchanan, an eight-time state champion, announced Friday he plans to retire at the end of the school year after having been the driving force behind the Bearcats' record-setting program for three decades.
inforney.com
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian visits Brownsboro
There was a helicopter making its rounds in East Texas on Thursday. In that helicopter was University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. One of the stops was Brownsboro High School to check in on Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker. Baker has offers from Texas, Baylor,...
Ash Jurberg
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
North Texas Ranks As A Top Spot To Rent In 2023
If you are looking to rent an apartment these days, the Dallas suburbs hold some of the best rental prospects in the county, according to a new report. As reported by RentCafe.com, a nationwide apartment search website, North Texas’s Frisco and McKinney are ranked as two of the best places to find a new apartment in 2023.
Nick Reynolds
Dallas' Coyote Problem
Two-year-old Landon Thomas was playing on the front porch when his mother briefly stepped inside. That's all the time it took. Moments later, the toddler was dragged down the porch steps in the teeth of a brazen, lone coyote.
KSST Radio
REGIONAL BPA Results – Jan. 21, 2023
30 students from Sulphur Springs High School competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional Leadership contest in Wylie on Saturday, 1-21-23. Students competed in a variety of hands-on real-life business-related tests as well as judged events. 22 students advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference which will be held March 2-5 in Dallas, TX.
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
KSST Radio
Phillip Morris
Funeral service of Phillip Morris, age 85, of Lone Oak, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Motley officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, TX with James Morris, Jacob Morris, Hunter Ward, Stoney Gall, Rafael Gutierrez, JJ Brink and Bo Morris serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Wesley and Anthony Morris. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home from 5 to 7PM. Mr. Morris passed away on, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs, TX.
CBS DFW
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
Steven Doyle
Best Dallas Buffet Options
We have been asked to write a list of the best buffets in Dallas and initially that seems like a dreadful task, but once we pulled off the ugly layers of the buffet onion, we were shocked at how many lovely experiences could be found. The very best way to run a buffet situation is to keep it fresh, clean and with an unusual variety to keep guest’s interest. In the case of the Indian food buffet, it makes for an excellent canvass to bring newcomers to the cuisine with the ability to instantly sample a variety of dishes and spark an interest that may not have formerly been there.
WFAA
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
Paris Junior College Regents Receive Clean Audit Report and Positive Ranking News
PJC Regents receive clean audit report, positive ranking news. The Paris Junior College Board of Regents received the 2021-2022 audit report and results from a national data report at their monthly meeting held Monday, Jan. 22, 2023. The regents approved the audit report. “That’s a clean opinion on these financial...
Mickey Fox
Mickey Fox, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on January 22, 2023 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas after a long battle with kidney disease. The family will have a private memorial service. Mickey was born on July 9, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Thurman and Edith Fox. He...
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
Joe Mertens
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
KSST Radio
Wister Godbolt III
Funeral service for Wister Godbolt III, age 69 of Greenville, Texas will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro Larrenzo Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Archie Lindley, Lee Pogue, Terry Wright, Freddy Robertson, Sam Gassoway and Rudy Ellis serving as pallbearers and Pete Nash, Eurrie Rembert, Charles Perry, nephews and grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 8:00.
KSST Radio
Comments / 0