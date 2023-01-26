Read full article on original website
WBKO
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
wevv.com
Police: Evansville man charged with auto part theft sold 34 catalytic converters in Owensboro
An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple auto theft charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing multiple catalytic converters. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department began looking into the thefts in early January after first being contacted by Dream Center Evansville, which offers after school programs to kids.
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy in Grayson County charged with stabbing, killing stepfather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy in Grayson County is charged with the murder of his stepfather. In a release, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road in Leitchfield about 7 p.m. Monday. They were responding to a report that an adult male had been stabbed during an altercation with his stepson.
Wave 3
1 killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two vehicle crash in Meade County has claimed the life of one person and left another person injured. The crash between a passenger car and a tractor trailer happened at 6:51 a.m. on US 60 where it intersects with Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road.
wdrb.com
1 dead, another person taken to hospital after crash in Meade County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a crash in Meade County on Monday morning, according to police. The Meade County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 60 at the intersection of Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road at 6:51 a.m.
14news.com
Man arrested following apartment fire on W. Illinois St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after emergency crews were called to a fire Wednesday morning in the 900 block of West Illinois Street. Dispatch says those calls came in around 4:40 a.m. Once on scene, firefighters say they could see flames shooting through the roof. EFD...
EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
14news.com
Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
Wave 3
Grayson County man dies after being stabbed by stepson, teen arrested
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old Grayson County boy has been arrested and charged with murder in his stepfather. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says deputies were called to a home on Bradley Bend Road around 7 p.m. (Central time) last night on a report that a man has been stabbed by his stepson during an altercation.
wpsdlocal6.com
32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire
Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
wevv.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting
Officers said they found a man limping with multiple injuries on Read Street, who said he was shot in an alley. Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting. Officers responded to an area of Read Street and found a man who said he had been shot.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
WBKO
Utica man arrested after home search
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
14news.com
Affidavit: 2 arrested in Evansville motel shooting, robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested after shooting and robbing a man back in November 2022. According to an affidavit, police were called to Esquire Inn Hotel for a person who had been shot on Nov. 20. Police say the victim told them that he won a...
wdrb.com
Family of 27-year-old who died at LaRue County Detention Center suing jail employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost a year after a 27-year-old man was found dead at LaRue County Detention Center, his family is suing the county jail's former jailer and officers. Dalton Milby, who was being housed at LaRue County Detention Center, died at the jail on Feb. 12, 2022. His...
k105.com
Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying convenience store burglary suspects
The Leitchfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help identifying two suspects who burglarized a Leitchfield convenience store. As K105 reported Monday morning, Leitchfield officers responded Monday morning at 2:00 to Center Court, at 1421 Brandenburg Road, to the report of a possible break-in. Leitchfield PD Det. Sgt. Ian...
14news.com
Man arrested for shooting gun inside Evansville bar, reports show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to Rick’s Sport’s Bar for a fight in progress early Monday morning. According to an affidavit, the caller told dispatch around 12 people were fighting. Police say when they arrived, a large crowd was out in the parking...
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East. The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived on...
kentuckytoday.com
Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
14news.com
City of Henderson introducing first-ever Cocoa Crawl
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce announced a new event called the Downtown Cocoa Crawl. Partners for the event are made up of local boutique shops, favorite downtown restaurants and even the local apothecary. “It’s always exciting to bring a new family-friendly event to the...
