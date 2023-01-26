Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time
The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
Community Calendar for the week of 1-29-23
■ Banquet: The Greater Starkville Development Partnership annual awards banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Mill at MSU, 600 Russell St., Starkville. Cash bar and cocktail hour. Tickets are $50 each, or $500 for a table of 10. More info and tickets: email pwatson@starkville.org. Thursday, Feb. 2.
From Starkville to ‘New Amsterdam’: SHS alum finds success in the dramatic arts
As 13-year-old Aizzah Fatima stands in the Starkville High School auditorium, ushering a production of “A Thousand Cranes,” she is just expecting extra credit for her eighth grade fine arts class. She leaves with so much more — a life-changing experience that instills in her a love of...
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
Roses and thorns 1-29-23
A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
Library sees 115K items checked out, 217K internet users last year
In an increasingly technology-centric world, the relevance of the physical book and libraries has been called into question. However, Erin Busbea, director for the Columbus-Lowndes Library System, told Columbus Exchange Club on Thursday at Lion Hills the library is adapting with the times. The system saw more than 73,000 people check out more than 115,000 items at its four locations in Columbus, Caledonia, Artesia and Crawford in 2022.
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses
During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
Open auditions announced for spring production
Mississippi University for Women’s Department of Theatre invites students, staff, faculty and community members to audition for “Still Life with Iris” by Steven Dietz. Described as a fantastical magical adventure centered on a young girl’s search for home, auditions will be held in the Cromwell Black Box Theatre at 620 10th Street South, Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6-9 p.m., with callbacks on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. The production dates are set for Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
From Little Merchants to the end of the line, carriers through the years
“It’s like playing a video game, I guess,” said Berkley Hudson. “Throwing papers, getting them on the porch. That’s fun. It’s a challenge. Some houses are farther back from the street, sometimes you’d have someone in the yard who’d try to catch it in mid-air.”
Southern Gardening: Prep spring gardens now with soil tests
As you walk around the landscape in January and look forward to the joy of starting a flower or vegetable garden, don’t overlook what you are stepping on. Healthy, productive plants require healthy soil. While soil may not be as eye-catching as narcissus or redbud flowers, it does require...
Legend Carley
Legend Vonghan Carley, 15, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home. Visitation is scheduled from 2:00-4:00 PM, Friday, January 27, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home in Columbus, MS. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM in the Lowndes. Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Kenny Gardner...
Thomas Morgan Sr.
COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Shelia Coggins
COLUMBUS — Shelia M. Coggins, 60, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Vineyard Court Nursing Center. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Coggins was born Jan. 21,...
Norma Flood
Jean Flood, 74, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at New Covenant. Baptist Church, Columbus, MS. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro Ed Nix...
Business Brief: Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville welcomes Colom; Lipsey completes leadership academy training
Nadia Colom has joined the Weichert Realtors-Innovations Starkville office and in her new role, Colom will work at the company’s Starkville office at 101 S. Lafayette St. as a real estate agent. The Weichert Leadership Academy is a week-long management training session held two or three times per year....
Dispatch to move to mail delivery in Feb.
After nearly 100 years, The Commercial Dispatch will no longer be delivered door-to-door by carriers, according to publisher Peter Imes. Instead the paper will shift to same-day delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. Imes said the change is driven by difficulties in finding enough carriers. “It’s increasingly hard to hire...
Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, advances to MHSAA 6A semis
HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon. Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville. Starkville will travel to play...
Peggy Berry
COLUMBUS — Peggy Ann Berry, 87, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Garden Hill Assisted Living. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, at Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Mike Dalton officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the services at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Cerell Metcalfe
KENNEDY, Ala. — Cerell Metcalfe, 78, died Jan. 20, 2023. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Sulligent First Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Smith officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Complaint filed after city fails to provide incident reports
The Dispatch has submitted a public records complaint to the Mississippi Ethics Commission against the city of Columbus, alleging that a request for records from the Columbus Police Department was ignored. The newspaper emailed the complaint to the commission’s Jackson headquarters on Thursday. On Jan. 11, government reporter Brian...
