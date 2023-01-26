ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktalnews.com

Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Lee Buckner is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kenneth Dotie...
KTBS

Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport

Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
KSLA

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
KSLA

Woman critically injured in Sugar Lane mass shooting pronounced dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who was shot in a mass shooting on Sugar Lane has died; seven other people were shot during the incident. Latounda Bryant, 33, died at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ochsner LSU Health. She had been receiving treatment since the mass shooting that took place on Jan. 22.
KTBS

Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
K945

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Brutal Stabbing

An Oil City man was arrested after stabbing a family member. On Wednesday, January 25, at 3:33 p.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 14000 block of Hwy. 538 in reference to a stabbing. One person was transported to Ochsner’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene patrol deputies saw the offender, Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle, and he was detained after a traffic stop.
ktalnews.com

Caddo Grand Jury returned 4 indictments

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments in a session Wednesday. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office said in a release that one is for a juvenile whose case stems from a fatal shooting near Tinseltown in south Shreveport on September 4, 2021.
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to a release by the United States Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Pernell Deon Russell of Shreveport has been sentenced by United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm.
easttexasradio.com

NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed

Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
