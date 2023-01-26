Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Lee Buckner is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Kenneth Dotie...
KTBS
Six-year-old girl shot in arm in Shreveport
Shreveport, La. -- A six-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the arm Saturday. Shreveport police investigators say the shooting happened on Hearn Avenue but the victim made her way back to the 2700 block of Park Ridge to get help. It's unclear if the shooting was accidental. KTBS...
KSLA
Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
ktalnews.com
SPD: 1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in juvenile rape investigation
Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. SPD: 1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in …. Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. SC Representative explains proposed bill to prevent …
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
KSLA
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty of murdering his brother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man, accused of murdering his brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday. The jury found 53-year-old Carlin Tremell Cotton guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his brother Cedric Cemoyne Fuller in 2021. Officials say on Aug. 18...
KSLA
Woman critically injured in Sugar Lane mass shooting pronounced dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who was shot in a mass shooting on Sugar Lane has died; seven other people were shot during the incident. Latounda Bryant, 33, died at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Ochsner LSU Health. She had been receiving treatment since the mass shooting that took place on Jan. 22.
KTBS
Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police K-9 assists in driver’s capture after officer hit by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police K-9 named Diesel got a workout on Jan. 20 when he was involved in a traffic stop that led to an officer being struck by a vehicle, a police chase, a foot race, and an arrest on Friday morning. It all began...
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Brutal Stabbing
An Oil City man was arrested after stabbing a family member. On Wednesday, January 25, at 3:33 p.m. the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 14000 block of Hwy. 538 in reference to a stabbing. One person was transported to Ochsner’s emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries. While on scene patrol deputies saw the offender, Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle, and he was detained after a traffic stop.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport school staff member on administrative leave after video using profanity in classroom surfaces
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students. The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Grand Jury returned 4 indictments
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments in a session Wednesday. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office said in a release that one is for a juvenile whose case stems from a fatal shooting near Tinseltown in south Shreveport on September 4, 2021.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man refused to stop stalking woman; sentenced to 15 years hard labor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who refused to stop stalking a woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Caddo District Judge on Wednesday. The term is to be served at hard labor. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Alfonzo Serrano stood before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr....
KSLA
Caddo grand jury returns 4 indictments, including 3 for second-degree murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury has indicted two Shreveport men in connection with two separate homicides that occurred last year. Ricky Danthony Moore, 28, and Tahiron Shorad King, 33, both were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to a release by the United States Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Pernell Deon Russell of Shreveport has been sentenced by United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm.
easttexasradio.com
NE Texas Burglary Suspect Jailed
Police arrested a Northeast Texas man for allegedly breaking into numerous storage buildings in Wake Village over the past several weeks. They charged 28-year-old Kyle Tucker with three counts of Burglary of a Building. The investigation led to numerous believed items taken from the area and Cass County. Officers recorded most of the stolen property.
Clerk At Popular Haughton Store Cited For Selling Alcohol To Minor
A couple of days ago, on Wednesday, January 25th, Bossier Sheriff's deputies were pleased to find that when it comes to selling alcohol to minors, most all of the locations they checked were playing by the rules. The Bossier Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force made their rounds throughout Bossier Parish...
KSLA
Community comes together in prayer for victims of Sugar Lane mass shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After the shooting that happened on Sugar Lane, the community gathered in abundance for a prayer vigil on the corner of David Raines and MLK Drive. The community came together to extend their hearts and show love to the family affected in the incident. Tabatha Taylor,...
