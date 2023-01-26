Annie Wersching, an actor best known for her roles in “24” and “Bosch” and for voicing Tess in the 2013 video game “The Last of Us,” has died following a battle with cancer. She was 45. Wersching’s death was confirmed through a GoFundMe campaign, shared to draw financial support for the actor’s family. The campaign has been shared by Alexi Hawley, showrunner of “The Rookie,” as well as “The Last of Us” creative director Neil Druckmann. “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered,” Druckmann wrote. Born in St. Louis, Mo., Wersching started her career at 24 years...

31 MINUTES AGO