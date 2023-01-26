John Mayer is touring solo for the first time: See the dates
John Mayer has revealed plans for a groundbreaking solo acoustic arena tour, the first solo tour of his 20-year career.
Kicking off March 11 in Newark, NJ the trek will visit a total of 19 cities across the United States and Canada. The one-of-a-kind show will feature solo performances by Mayer that showcase his talents on the acoustic guitar, piano and electric guitar.
“I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone,” Mayer said in a post announcing the tour via social media. “A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”
Tickets for the tour go on sale starting February 3 at 9 AM local time and can be found here . Find full list of tour dates below.
SPRING 2023 TOUR DATES:
March 11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
March 13 Boston, MA TD Garden
March 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 18 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
March 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
March 22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
March 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
March 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
March 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
March 29 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
March 31 Chicago, IL United Center
April 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
April 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena
April 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
April 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
April 8 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
April 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
April 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
April 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
