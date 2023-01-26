ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

John Mayer is touring solo for the first time: See the dates

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sH8lA_0kS83Bmv00

John Mayer has revealed plans for a groundbreaking solo acoustic arena tour, the first solo tour of his 20-year career.

Listen to John Mayer Radio and more on the free Audacy app

Kicking off March 11 in Newark, NJ the trek will visit a total of 19 cities across the United States and Canada. The one-of-a-kind show will feature solo performances by Mayer that showcase his talents on the acoustic guitar, piano and electric guitar.

“I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone,” Mayer said in a post announcing the tour via social media. “A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days. It took a couple of decades, but I feel it now. I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting February 3 at 9 AM local time and can be found here . Find full list of tour dates below.

SPRING 2023 TOUR DATES:
March 11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
March 13 Boston, MA TD Garden
March 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 18 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
March 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
March 22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
March 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
March 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
March 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
March 29 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
March 31 Chicago, IL United Center
April 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
April 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena
April 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
April 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
April 8 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
April 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
April 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
April 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
Outsider.com

Elle King Reflects on Hearing Her Debut Country Album for the First Time

Elle King released her debut self-titled EP in 2012. Three years later, she released Love Stuff which contained the Grammy-nominated hit single “Ex’s and Oh’s.” Then, in 2018, King released her sophomore LP Shake the Spirit which saw her getting a little more experimental sonically. However, all of those albums contained shades of country music mixed with her other influences. Still, she wasn’t well-known in the country world.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Ultimate Metallica

Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums

Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
American Songwriter

Ian Hunter Enlists Members of The Beatles, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and More on Forthcoming Album ‘Defiance’

Former Mott the Hoople singer and longtime rocker Ian Hunter is releasing his 13th solo album, Defiance Part 1, on April 21, 2023, and the 83-year-old has a collection of guests from the late Jeff Beck and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, along with members of Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Stone Temple Pilots, and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy