U.S. Congressman from the Upstate named subcommittee chair

Congressman Jeff Duncan released a statement Wednesday after being named the Energy, Climate, and Grid Security Subcommittee Chairman on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce which helps shape US energy policy.

Duncan in the statement said "I am excited to help lead on energy policy to utilize our nation’s vast natural resources, bring down skyrocketing energy costs, strengthen grid security, and re-establish American energy independence, so we are no longer relying on our adversaries to meet our energy needs.”

The 3rd District U.S. Congressman added “We must utilize an all-of-the-above approach to address our nation’s energy crisis, including through nuclear energy production, which provides clean, reliable, and affordable energy 24/7/365. It is time we unleash domestic energy production and restore American energy independence and dominance.”