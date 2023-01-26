ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County man gets over 17 years on a list of charges

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

An Upstate man has been sentenced to over 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to a list of charges. 24 year old, Joshua Robert Winchester of Greer pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom Wednesday to trafficking meth 2nd offense, possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense, a weapons violation a weapons violation and violating probation.

13th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette says, the charges stem from crimes committed on two separate occasions. In June of 2021, while Winchester was on house arrest for a drug conviction, he was found with over 13 ounces of meth at his home.

About two months later, Winchester ran from the Spartanburg County Narcotics Unit when he was approached by them at a hotel. While fleeing he ditched a backpack that contained well over a pound of meth and multiple handguns. Winchester has prior convictions for multiple drug offenses, breaking into vehicles and burglary.

Mary Mulherin
2d ago

Yeah he needs to sit down for a bit and get sober and get his mind right but you people are just nasty souls..God's watching yall judge like you don't sin..really it's more shameful than anything this kids done. And he has family I'm sure, that's hurting and praying for him every day..but yall are probably judging them too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy