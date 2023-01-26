Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mykdkd.com
All Students and Staff at Clinton School District are Safe and Conducting School as Normal
The Clinton School District has received concerns from parents and community members that there is an active shooter at Clinton High School. THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT AT ANY OF OUR SCHOOL BUILDINGS. All students and staff are safe and conducting school as normal. As a reminder, if they were...
mykdkd.com
Investigation at Warsaw R-IX School District Reveals Students and Staff are Safe
Warsaw R-IX School District was informed of a situation that there might be a student with a gun in a backpack. Their SRO responded to the South School and searched the student. There is no gun at the school. An investigation into the situation continues. All students and staff are safe!
mykdkd.com
Recognizing Excellence at The Clinton Middle School
Developing a culture of excellence is a priority in the Clinton School District. When these high levels of achievement and expectations are attained, it’s important for us to recognize it. At Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting, the district recognized Clinton Middle School students. The board had the opportunity...
mycouriertribune.com
Public health center food pantry Feb. 1
CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, continues to offer a monthly food pantry where anyone in the community can drive through and pick up free fruits, vegetables and more. This event is made possible by partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network....
mykdkd.com
Clinton Main Street and Missouri Main Street Connection Visit State Representative Jim Kalberloh
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023 Clinton Main Street joined efforts with Missouri Main Street Connection to visit our State Representative, Jim Kalberloh, to share our local revitalization successes, as well as our goals. Clinton Main Street says it was a great day!
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area teen captured a historic astronomical event on his camera this week. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said one of its youngest members, 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed, of Overland Park, Kansas, captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” at Powell Observatory in Louisburg, on Thursday, just after 11:30 p.m. through his telescope, an 8-inch Celestron, using his iPhone camera.
mykdkd.com
Eric H. Williamson
Funeral Services will be held at Hill and Son Funeral Home in Appleton City, Missouri on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Harmony Baptist Cemetery in rural Appleton City, Missouri, immediately following the funeral service. Memorial donations came be made to the American Cancer...
KCTV 5
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe
Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.
One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
mykdkd.com
Rachel (Yoder) Bollig
Rachel (Yoder) Bollig, 65, of Calhoun, Missouri, formerly of Butler, Mo., died Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, at her daughter’s home near Calhoun. She was born December 10, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Allen and Katie Yoder. She married James P. “Jim” Johnson, and they were the parents of Chris, Jeramia, and Mary.
mykdkd.com
James Darrell Sypes
James Darrell Sypes, 64, of Sedalia, Mo., died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Fitzgibbon Hospital, Marshall, Mo. He was born February 14, 1958, in Windsor, Mo., the son of James Alfred Sypes and Carrie Louise (Goodwin) Sypes. On July 22, 1995, Darrell married the love of his life, Marilyn Viola Hogan and she preceded him in death on December 8, 2006.
tourcounsel.com
The Village at Briarcliff | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
The Village at Briarcliff is a simple mall with few options to visit if you want to go shopping. But, if you don't have another shopping center nearby, this site can solve your needs. The best thing about this site is its schedule, which is available 24 hours a day.
mainstreetmaury.com
Top-ranked Independence survives scare from rival Summit
Summit gave Independence a scare in the Border Battle rivalry before the Eagles finally awakened. Independence rallied in the third quarter of a 58-46 win in front of a near-capacity crowd at Summit, extending the Eagles winning streak to eight Friday night.
KMBC.com
T-38s to fly over Arrowhead before AFC Championship Game between Chiefs, Bengals
Arrowhead Stadium will have a loud treat on Sunday afternoon. Four T-38s from Whiteman Air Force Base will kickoff the conference title game in a pre-game flyover. The T-38 is a twin engine, supersonic jet trainer. Whiteman says it's primarily used for training pilots.
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
Olathe Health CEO departs after merger with KU Health System
Olathe Health's CEO Stan Holm no longer works for the medical system following its absorption by The University of Kansas Health System.
Three teens charged in Blue Valley High School vandalism
Three teenagers are accused of vandalizing Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kansas, with offensive language and pictures in January.
What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?
A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
KMBC.com
Hundreds of defective purple street lights being replaced in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of defective street lights are being replaced in Kansas City. Foreman John Bickel from Black and McDonald said his crew had replaced about 500 of the LED street lights along 71 Highway. On Thursday, his crew replaced street lights on 39th Street at the...
Comments / 0