ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mykdkd.com

Recognizing Excellence at The Clinton Middle School

Developing a culture of excellence is a priority in the Clinton School District. When these high levels of achievement and expectations are attained, it’s important for us to recognize it. At Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting, the district recognized Clinton Middle School students. The board had the opportunity...
CLINTON, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Public health center food pantry Feb. 1

CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, continues to offer a monthly food pantry where anyone in the community can drive through and pick up free fruits, vegetables and more. This event is made possible by partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network....
LIBERTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area teen captured a historic astronomical event on his camera this week. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said one of its youngest members, 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed, of Overland Park, Kansas, captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” at Powell Observatory in Louisburg, on Thursday, just after 11:30 p.m. through his telescope, an 8-inch Celestron, using his iPhone camera.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mykdkd.com

Eric H. Williamson

Funeral Services will be held at Hill and Son Funeral Home in Appleton City, Missouri on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Harmony Baptist Cemetery in rural Appleton City, Missouri, immediately following the funeral service. Memorial donations came be made to the American Cancer...
APPLETON CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.

One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Rachel (Yoder) Bollig

Rachel (Yoder) Bollig, 65, of Calhoun, Missouri, formerly of Butler, Mo., died Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, at her daughter’s home near Calhoun. She was born December 10, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Allen and Katie Yoder. She married James P. “Jim” Johnson, and they were the parents of Chris, Jeramia, and Mary.
CALHOUN, MO
mykdkd.com

James Darrell Sypes

James Darrell Sypes, 64, of Sedalia, Mo., died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Fitzgibbon Hospital, Marshall, Mo. He was born February 14, 1958, in Windsor, Mo., the son of James Alfred Sypes and Carrie Louise (Goodwin) Sypes. On July 22, 1995, Darrell married the love of his life, Marilyn Viola Hogan and she preceded him in death on December 8, 2006.
SEDALIA, MO
mainstreetmaury.com

Top-ranked Independence survives scare from rival Summit

Summit gave Independence a scare in the Border Battle rivalry before the Eagles finally awakened. Independence rallied in the third quarter of a 58-46 win in front of a near-capacity crowd at Summit, extending the Eagles winning streak to eight Friday night.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
100.9 The Eagle

What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?

A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy