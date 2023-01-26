Read full article on original website
Related
Carole Cook, Actor and Lucille Ball Protégé, Dies at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran stage and screen actor who was a protégé of Lucille Ball, has died in Beverly Hills, Calif., of heart failure. She was 98. Cook was known for her guest roles on “The Lucy Show” from 1963-68 and “Here’s Lucy” from 1969-74. She began her acting career in 1959 when Ball requested she appear in an episode of “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse” titled, “The Desilu Revue.” In films, Cook was known for her role as Molly Ringwald’s Grandma Helen in the 1984 John Hughes rom-com, “Sixteen Candles.” She also appeared in “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” “Palm Springs Weekend,”...
waldina.com
Happy 98th Birthday Paul Newman
Today is the 98th birthday of Paul Newman. I think (at least hope) that we all have a similar desire for our life, a sort of State Park approach to humanity and the world: to leave it better than we found it. Paul Newman absolutely did. The work he did on film has made the world a more beautiful place and the work his charities continue to do is a legacy that we will all benefit from for generations. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left it.
‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough Celebrated Her 21st Birthday With George Clooney
Mary McDonough met a pre-fame George Clooney when she came to Kentucky to make a movie. Later, he did the 'the nicest thing' for her on his show, 'Bodies of Evidence.'
Jane Elliot Celebrates Her Birthday
Soap Hub wishes Jane Elliot a very happy birthday!. General Hospital is getting ready to welcome back Tracy Quartermaine this spring, and it should be fun to see what kind of trouble she will cause. Unlike Tracy, her portrayer, actress Jane Elliot tends to avoid trouble, but she has a milestone she is celebrating.
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Alum Anthony Turpel Celebrates His Birthday
It’s been quite some time since RJ Forrester — Brooke and Ridge’s only child together — has been seen, or even mentioned, on-screen — does he even know that his mom dumped his dad? — but performer Anthony Turpel has been busy ever since his exit, and he’s currently celebrating a big day.
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
musictimes.com
Kid Rock Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + What He Did to Tommy Lee For Pamela Anderson
Kid Rock is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and actor. He's one of the most successful ones out there, with a $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kid Rock is renowned for his genre-defying music, which often incorporates rock, hip-hop, and country elements. Kid Rock has complete control...
Kevin Costner’s Youngest Daughter Is A Huge Daddy’s Girl—Meet Grace
Primetime Emmy Award winner, Kevin Costner, has a large family as he welcomed seven children from three women. The kids live in a blended family, all thanks to him for his sacrifice and commitment to raising them under his watch. Costner has been in the spotlight for several years but does not allow the accolades and career to get in the way of his life as a loving and adorable dad to his children.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Sophia Loren and More Pay Tribute to Gina Lollobrigida
Tributes are pouring in for Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe’s biggest movie stars, who died on Monday at the age of 95. A global sex symbol during the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson. Sophia Loren was one of the first people to pay tribute to “La Lollo,” as the Italians called her. Loren said in a statement she “is deeply shaken and saddened” by the news of Lollobrigida’s death. The two divas had parallel careers in Italy and Hollywood and were often considered rivals. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted:...
EW.com
Stars we've lost in 2023
In memory of the actors, musicians, authors, and other famous faces who have died in 2023, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, former child star Adam Rich, and Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, among others. Robbie Knievel. Daredevil Robbie Knievel, the stunt performer famous for...
Inside Actress Gina Lollobrigida’s Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death at Age 95
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida’s career was nothing short of legendary. The Solomon and Sheba star died at 95 in January 2023, her family confirmed to Italian publication Ansa, leaving behind a massive net worth from her work in films and more. Scroll below for details on her legacy and fortune.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
‘Eight Is Enough’ Actor Adam Rich’s Net Worth After Death at Age 54: Legacy and Fortune
After winning the role of Nicholas Bradford in the comedy-drama Eight Is Enough, Adam Rich became one of the biggest stars on television. Just 9 years old at the time, viewers got to see him grow up on screen while the show aired from 1977 to 1981. The actor left behind a huge legacy and net worth after his death in January 2023. Scroll below for details on the late star’s fortune.
Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
Henry Fonda Was A Dad Of 3: Meet His Children Including Daughter Jane And Late Son Peter
Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
Arthur Duncan, Trailblazing Dancer for Betty White, Lawrence Welk, Dies at 97
Arthur Duncan, a gifted dancer whose appearance on one of Betty White's early TV shows prompted a showdown between southern censors and White, died January 4. He was 97. Duncan's death was reported on social media by friends, including singer Ralna English, who wrote, "We have a lost yet another of our beloved musical family. Arthur Duncan... is revered, celebrated and honored, not only for his amazing performances on the Lawrence Welk show, but for even more in his long and illustrious career.￼"
John Wayne Thought These 2 Classic Westerns Were Better Than ‘The Searchers’
Movie star John Wayne once listed 2 of his Western film classics as being better than the iconic movie, 'The Searchers.'
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
Comments / 0