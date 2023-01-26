The 2023 Super Bowl emanates from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Whether you’re a diehard football fan or someone who doesn’t know their first down from a touchdown who’s only watching for the commercials, the Super Bowl is an unofficial holiday meant to be celebrated. This year’s game will feature either the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC battling the San Francisco 49ers or Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC (we’re writing this before Championship Sunday). It was previously announced that this year’s halftime show will be headlined by Rihanna, with Chris Stapleton performing the National Anthem...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 22 MINUTES AGO