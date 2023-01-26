The San Francisco 49ers found themselves down to their fourth quarterback of the season in the first quarter of the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Brock Purdy was hit on the right arm and lost a fumble to the Eagles on the 49ers' first possession, but the worst news was yet to come. Purdy was looked at by the 49ers' athletic trainers on the sideline, then tried to come back in the game but came back out before the series began. Purdy was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO