Chiefs-Bengals prediction: Will KC wild card come through on his promise vs. Cincy?
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Bengals game playing out Sunday at Arrowhead.
Why billboards urging Chiefs to ‘change the name and stop the chop’ return for playoffs
Two Kansas City groups continue to protest the Chiefs’ use of Native American imagery in the team name and cheer.
Ticket prices for remaining AFC Championship game seats will cost fans
Kansas City Chiefs fans still have the chance to buy tickets for Sunday's AFC Championship game for secondary ticket site prices.
Chiefs success helps fill Kansas City bars, restaurants during traditional slow season
It's the tale of one city hosting the AFC Championship every single January for five years in a row.
Cincinnati mayor gets basic KC fact wrong in Bengals proclamation
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's 'They Gotta Play Us Day' proclamation missed the mark on Kansas City history
Kansas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for the AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be able to get "all the way up" for the halftime performance at the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the team's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will have a special halftime performance. The performer? American...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
What channel is the Bengals vs Chiefs game on? How to watch the AFC championship on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The winner will claim the AFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl. The Bengals, already the AFC North champions, beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Jan. 22 in a...
AFC championship prediction: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Jason Williams
I understand it now. Why the doubters keep doubting the Cincinnati Bengals, even as they prepare to play in their second consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday night. The doubters have had a hard time forgetting about the three decades of mediocre football and off-the-field player drama. ...
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
3 free agent contracts Cubs should’ve matched this offseason
The Chicago Cubs should have met or exceeded the contract offers these three free agents agreed to. The Chicago Cubs spent money this offseason and took some chances on other free agents. Headed in the right direction, there are a couple of free agent contracts they should’ve matched. Certain...
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold to tailgate before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs fans brave bitter cold temperatures to tailgate in line before parking lots at Arrowhead open for the AFC Championship game.
2 Cubs offseason decisions that will payoff, and 1 that will backfire
These two Chicago Cubs offseason decisions will payoff while this other will backfire. The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a promising one with a few final moves possible before we get to Opening Day. It doesn’t seem like Chicago will pull off any blockbuster before the season begins. Fortunately, they have already gotten better in several ways.
3 MLB teams that underdelivered in free agency for 2023 offseason
Free agency gives teams the opportunity to bolster their roster during the offseason. These three MLB teams have been underwhelming thus far. Free agency in Major League Baseball has all but concluded. Sure, there are a few players who remain unsigned, but for all intents and purposes, most general managers have set their roster for the upcoming season.
Bengals family becomes Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City 6 years ago
One Bengals family has made a Chiefs home after moving to Kansas City six years ago, embracing the team spirit.
Former Dodger Shares His Coaching Strategy For Team Canada
Former Dodgers catcher is excited to get his first opportunity at coaching in the World Baseball Classics
Brad Bitt Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Brad Pitt was recently asked about the Super Bowl. If you are familiar with Brad Pitt, you know that he lived in Missouri during his youth. He was born in Oklahoma, however, he eventually moved to the Mid-West. There are plenty of great football teams to support in this area, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Harrison provides Philadelphia Phillies with badly needed depth
The Philadelphia Phillies desperately needed to improve their infield depth. Edmundo Sosa may be an excellent defensive player but his offensive track record has been questionable. Daulton Guthrie performed well in his brief trial last season but 28 plate appearances do not make a major league caliber player. The Phillies needed a proven option on their bench to provide depth in the infield.
