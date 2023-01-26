ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
3 free agent contracts Cubs should’ve matched this offseason

The Chicago Cubs should have met or exceeded the contract offers these three free agents agreed to. The Chicago Cubs spent money this offseason and took some chances on other free agents. Headed in the right direction, there are a couple of free agent contracts they should’ve matched. Certain...
2 Cubs offseason decisions that will payoff, and 1 that will backfire

These two Chicago Cubs offseason decisions will payoff while this other will backfire. The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a promising one with a few final moves possible before we get to Opening Day. It doesn’t seem like Chicago will pull off any blockbuster before the season begins. Fortunately, they have already gotten better in several ways.
3 MLB teams that underdelivered in free agency for 2023 offseason

Free agency gives teams the opportunity to bolster their roster during the offseason. These three MLB teams have been underwhelming thus far. Free agency in Major League Baseball has all but concluded. Sure, there are a few players who remain unsigned, but for all intents and purposes, most general managers have set their roster for the upcoming season.
Brad Bitt Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Brad Pitt was recently asked about the Super Bowl. If you are familiar with Brad Pitt, you know that he lived in Missouri during his youth. He was born in Oklahoma, however, he eventually moved to the Mid-West. There are plenty of great football teams to support in this area, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Harrison provides Philadelphia Phillies with badly needed depth

The Philadelphia Phillies desperately needed to improve their infield depth. Edmundo Sosa may be an excellent defensive player but his offensive track record has been questionable. Daulton Guthrie performed well in his brief trial last season but 28 plate appearances do not make a major league caliber player. The Phillies needed a proven option on their bench to provide depth in the infield.
