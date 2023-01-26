Medina Alert issued for hit-and-run car following crash north of Cheesman Park

DENVER – A Medina Alert was issued for a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run vehicle that occurred Wednesday night just north of Denver’s Cheesman Park.

Denver police are looking for a white 2011 Chevy Cruz with temporary Colorado license plate 4438404 that left the area of near Franklin Street and Colfax Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. The victim in the crash suffered seriously bodily injuries but their condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle was last seen going west on Colfax Avenue.

If anyone has information about the hit-and-run, you are asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

