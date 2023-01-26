ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wall Street climbs to hit best level in nearly eight weeks

NEW YORK — Stocks rose Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% to clinch its highest finish since Dec. 2. The Dow Jones Industrial...
WHIO Dayton

Erdogan might approve Finland's NATO bid, 'shock' Sweden

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey's president has suggested his country might approve Finland's application for NATO membership before taking any action on Sweden's, while the Turkish government issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish demonstrations and what it described as Islamophobia. The travel warning published...

