thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Wichita Eagle
Who the Chiefs could play if they make the Super Bowl. And who they might want to play
There’s not where we typically begin these columns, but it’s a requirement for this one. The Chiefs have to win Sunday against the Bengals for any of what follows to matter, and the betting market equates that to slightly better than a coin-flip. You won’t hear the Chiefs...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Taunted by Julian Edelman: Fake ‘Champions’ and ‘Little Brothers’
Rivalries in the AFC East seem to have no shelf life, as established once again by former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who on Friday's episode of the Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take'' took an assortment of pokes at the Buffalo Bills. "You gotta win a championship to...
Wichita Eagle
Pick Your Poison: Cowboys Rooting Against Both Rivals in NFC Championship Game?
How synonymous are the Dallas Cowboys to NFC Championship Sunday?. They own the most all-time wins (8) ... despite not appearing in the game in 27 years. Again shoved from their cob-webbed throne and relegated to spectators, the Cowboys are forced to pick their poison when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a berth in Super Bowl LVII.
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Bengals at Chiefs
Information on today's game can be seen below. TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, & Tracy Wolfson) LIVE UPDATES: Follow Arrowhead Report publisher Jordan Foote &All Bengals publisher James Rapien. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Shrine Bowl Scouting: 3 to Watch
The New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are spending the week in Paradise … Nevada, that is. The Pats were one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, with the other chosen staff belonging to the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith. New England’s staff will coach the West, while the Falcons coaches will coach the East.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys NFL Draft Re-Do: Tyler Smith vs. Packers WR Christian Watson?
The aftermath of the NFL's Divisional playoffs have those who lost looking back with regret ... not to last weekend, but to the spring. The 2022 NFL Draft has featured no shortage of instant postseason heroes, with Jordan Davis, Trent McDuffie, and Brock Purdy all set to play for their Super Bowl dreams in Sunday's Conference Championship Game proceedings. Some teams, however, are left with bitter regrets, particularly those who came up just short in the ongoing postseason.
Wichita Eagle
What We Learned About the Jaguars in 2022: Defensive Review
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2022 season was one for the ages. After just four wins in the previous two seasons combined, the Jaguars won the AFC South in thrilling fashion with a 9-8 record, won a home playoff game in the final seconds vs. Justin Herbert, and went down to the wire with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a hostile playoff environment.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Not Chasing Big-Name QBs in 2023
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers obviously have a lot of star power, they still can turn any borderline playoff team into an instant contender, and they very well might change teams in the offseason. But they're not joining the Miami Dolphins because the Dolphins are riding with Tua Tagovailoa in...
Wichita Eagle
Jared Goff Had Highest Passer Rating Throwing to Tight Ends
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff found a great deal of comfort tossing the football to his tight ends. The team was forced to make a decision when general manger Brad Holmes decided to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. “I simply told them that, look, this is...
Wichita Eagle
Five-timers club: This group has been here for Chiefs’ full run of AFC-title home games
A handful of Chiefs will extend their NFL record when they take the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to play four consecutive AFC title games at home. When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week, a fifth straight AFC title game was assured for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Loaded Group Awaits at Potential Position of Need
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With sure-handed Robert Tonyan and tough-guy Marcedes Lewis, the Green Bay Packers received more than 1,000 snaps of quality tight end play in 2022. With Tonyan and Lewis heading to free agency and the Packers facing cap difficulties and, perhaps, looking to get younger, tight end could be a position of major need when the 2023 NFL Draft begins in exactly three months.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Prescott ‘Need Help’ In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers. “There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''
Wichita Eagle
2022 Giants Position Review: Defensive Line
When you speak about the New York Giants defensive linemen, the focus is primarily on the interior defensive line. The Giants' defensive game plan flanked outside linebacker/edge rushers on each side of one or two defensive tackles. Because there were fewer defensive linemen on the field, it made certain players...
Wichita Eagle
Bills, AFC East to Face One of League’s Toughest Schedules in 2023
The Buffalo Bills expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday. Many thought the game would be held inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site contest. Instead, the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional sent the Bills packing early for the offseason, forcing them...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
FRISCO - There is a rumor that popped up during 2022 NFL Draft time regarding the Dallas Cowboys making arrangements to replace Dak Prescott ... and it is popping up again. Here's how it unfolded in April ... The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at pick No. 86,...
Wichita Eagle
REPORT: Todd Monken Already Interviewed with NFL Team, Still to Meet with Bucs
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is not only expected to interview for the open Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinating position, but Monken has already interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens job as well. This coming off three seasons and two consecutive national titles at the...
