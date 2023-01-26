The aftermath of the NFL's Divisional playoffs have those who lost looking back with regret ... not to last weekend, but to the spring. The 2022 NFL Draft has featured no shortage of instant postseason heroes, with Jordan Davis, Trent McDuffie, and Brock Purdy all set to play for their Super Bowl dreams in Sunday's Conference Championship Game proceedings. Some teams, however, are left with bitter regrets, particularly those who came up just short in the ongoing postseason.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO