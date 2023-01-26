ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
Detroit News

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal

Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
Detroit News

For the cinematically daring, 'Infinity Pool' worth the plunge

The psycho sicko shocker "Infinity Pool" is such a work of hysterical debauchery that in any other hands it would hail the arrival of a gnarly new cinematic voice. But since it comes from Brandon Cronenberg, son of button pushing Canadian auteur David Cronenberg, it simply confirms he's a chip off the old block.
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos

Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Detroit News

7 TV shows to watch during Black History Month

If you use television to educate yourselves during Black History Month, there are two required courses: "Roots," the 1977 landmark miniseries that opened up naive eyes to the deepest horrors of slavery, and "Eyes on the Prize," the 1987 docuseries honoring unsung heroes of the civil rights movement. But don't...

