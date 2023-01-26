Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Remarkable 1-handed DeVonta Smith catch that set up first Eagles TD shouldn't have counted
Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith set up the first touchdown of the day in Sunday's NFC championship game with what looked like a remarkable catch. But replay shows that he didn't maintain control of the ball, and the Eagles should have turned the ball over on downs. But officials missed the call on the field, and the Eagles hurried up for their next play before the San Francisco 49ers had a chance to challenge.
Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an suffer an injury early on in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was stripped by Eagles pass-rusher Haason Reddick when the rookie dropped back to throw on San Francisco’s first drive of the game. The play was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but the... The post Brock Purdy leaves NFC Championship with injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jill Biden to attend NFC Championship game in Philadelphia
First Lady Jill Biden will be cheering on her hometown Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to the White House. Biden grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, and the president often references her allegiance to teams from the city. Jill Biden made an…
JuJu Smith-Schuster gushes over Mike Tomlin in Andy Reid comparison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, JuJu Smith-Schuster will be playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, but the former Steelers wide receiver still fondly remembers his time in Pittsburgh while playing for Mike Tomlin. Joining the Rich Eisen Show on Saturday, Smith-Schuster was asked to...
Wichita Eagle
Pick Your Poison: Cowboys Rooting Against Both Rivals in NFC Championship Game?
How synonymous are the Dallas Cowboys to NFC Championship Sunday?. They own the most all-time wins (8) ... despite not appearing in the game in 27 years. Again shoved from their cob-webbed throne and relegated to spectators, the Cowboys are forced to pick their poison when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a berth in Super Bowl LVII.
Wichita Eagle
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat
Spread: Heat -5.5 3 Star play on the Hornets: Dare I say the Hornets are turning the corner? Eh, I don't know about all that but they have won three of the last five and a big reason for that is because they are starting to finally get healthy for the first time this season. Maybe I'm just sipping the recency bias Kool-Aid, but I actually believe Charlotte can steal this one.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Prescott ‘Need Help’ In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers. “There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''
