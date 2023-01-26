ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Collins, now in his 10th season as head coach at Northwestern, guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history in 2017. But the Duke basketball alum, who played four seasons as a Blue Devil and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, hasn't posted a winning record in any season since.
